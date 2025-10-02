Tessa Fights Robots
LIVE TOMORROW WITH SAYER JI: Healing Modalities the Establishment Doesn’t Want You to Know
Heads up so that you can catch my Substack Live in real time
18 hrs ago
•
Tessa Lena
36
Peace Plan
Calm down, ma'am...
Oct 1
•
Tessa Lena
37
22
September 2025
A short essay about the uniparty delusion, market manipulation, challenges, and personal power
Impromptu thoughts
Sep 30
•
Tessa Lena
45
77
The Cost of War
No one was born to be cannon meat
Sep 25
•
Tessa Lena
54
27
Can "Folate Deficiency" Be Caused by Intracellular Parasite Toxoplasma Gondii? Yes
Is this parasite linked to severe inflammation in the brain or CNS and resulting neurological symptoms? Yes. Is it a common latent infection? Yes. Can…
Sep 23
•
Tessa Lena
57
14
How to Prevent a Civil War
Not a simple task but none the less a part of the "hero journey" we are here for
Sep 19
•
Tessa Lena
59
68
Title IX: a Quasi-Legal Framework That Hides Behind DEI
A little-known legal loophole that opens the door to censoring dissidents and mob rule under the mask of DEI
Sep 8
•
Tessa Lena
49
31
August 2025
How to (Not) Get Recruited by the FBI
A personal perspective, inspired by an old informant interview
Aug 21
•
Tessa Lena
41
14
A Multi-Prong Attack Requires a Total Healing
All parts of us. All parts of us. All of them
Aug 19
•
Tessa Lena
40
5
Autism Deciphered: A Sequel
Sensory overload, state of the energy, and more
Aug 18
•
Tessa Lena
38
21
"AIDS" as a Cult: Conversation with Brilliant Celia Farber
We laughed and lamented, then lamented more, then laughed
Aug 14
•
Tessa Lena
62
21
29:42
A Prayer for All the Pain Between Mothers and Daughters to Melt Away
I just said it and now I am sending it, no edits, it just needs to be said
Aug 9
•
Tessa Lena
106
33
2:51
