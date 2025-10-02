Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Home
Chat
Parasites and Philosophy of M…
COVID & the Great Reset
Soul & Philosophy
Publications
Announcements and shorts
Leaderboard
About

September 2025

A short essay about the uniparty delusion, market manipulation, challenges, and personal power
Impromptu thoughts
  
Tessa Lena
77
The Cost of War
No one was born to be cannon meat
  
Tessa Lena
27
Can "Folate Deficiency" Be Caused by Intracellular Parasite Toxoplasma Gondii? Yes
Is this parasite linked to severe inflammation in the brain or CNS and resulting neurological symptoms? Yes. Is it a common latent infection? Yes. Can…
  
Tessa Lena
14
How to Prevent a Civil War
Not a simple task but none the less a part of the "hero journey" we are here for
  
Tessa Lena
68
Title IX: a Quasi-Legal Framework That Hides Behind DEI
A little-known legal loophole that opens the door to censoring dissidents and mob rule under the mask of DEI
  
Tessa Lena
31

August 2025

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture