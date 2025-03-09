Unstoppable Medical Freedom Fighters: Julie Threet and Ronald F. Owens Jr.

First off, thank you from my heart to everyone who responded to my plea for help! I am going to write more about it but I just really want to thank all of you who heard my plea. You make my world go round!

Now to the story.

Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing two extremely brave medical freedom fighters, Julie Threet and Ronald F. Owens Jr. Both of them have powerful stories to tell.

Julie Threet is.a vaccine-injured California resident who is fighting for herself, for her late Mom, and for all of us. In her “past life,” Julie spent 25 years as an executive in Silicon Valley working for high-tech firms in Compensation & Benefits (in the medical administration field). After Julie’s husband passed away, in 2014, she retired and moved to Chico, CA. In Chico, she became a full-time volunteer at Enloe Health where she worked up until 2022. In 2022, she was forced to resign.

Initially, as someone volunteering in the healthcare field, Julie believed the message about “safe and effective vaccines” but after she developed a lesion on her brain, chronic tinnitus and two detached retinas, she started asking painful questions and realized that she was vaccine-injured. When she brought up the information that she had found on the dubious safety of COVID injections to her superiors at Enloe Health—where she had volunteered full time for five years by then—no one wanted to listen to her. Furthermore, Julie was told that she needed to take a booster. She resigned.

Julie filed her own VAERS injury report, and one for her Mom's death. She is now a certified expert on medalerts.org, the VAERS search engine created by the National Vaccine Information Center back in the 90s.

Ronald F. Owens Jr. worked as an Information Officer for the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Office of Public Affairs—now branded as Office of Communications— for more than fourteen years.. During COVID, he spoke truth to power—but the senior leadership was deaf to his findings about COVID-19 vaccine health risks. He chose to retire in December 2023, taking a significant income cut, and since then he has been formally warning California local politicians about the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Ronald has spoken before Sacramento County BOS on multiple occasions. He has been officially urging officials to direct its County Health Officer to stop promoting, administering and distributing COVID-19 vaccines due to risks. He emailed over 350 local officials throughout the state (see an example of his PDF)). Ronald says it’s “a labor of love for humanity.” You can find more information about Ronald as well as check out his book on muzzledtruth.com. You can also find a written interview with him by Jeremiah Hosea here.

Currently, Julie and Ronald often work as a team, and they are quite a force!

