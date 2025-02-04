Flying After Our Wings Have Been Cut Bleeding Off
We are all in the middle of the task of regenerating our wings that are even more stunning than the wings that were taken from us a long time ago
In the past couple of weeks, I had a striking revelation. I got a new understanding of how "divide and conquer" works.
See, one of the thing that the people who want to control the world do is metaphorical (or literal) bad magic. Here is a way to de-spook this so that we can talk about it without adding to it. Remember that everything is energy? So what …