I am Tessa Lena, and I fight robots. Twitter: @tessamakeslove (but I am shadow banned, and have been since before COVID for writing unpleasantly about transhumanism and Big Tech).

You may also find a bit of solace in music about fighting robots, while you are at it.

Or, if you are as sick and tired of robots as I am:

Some of my essays from the past three years on COVID and the Great Reset can be found here. Some of my philosophical essays can be found here.



Note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. Writing this Substack takes time, I put my soul into it, and I fully depend on wonderful readers like you for support. Thank you!

DONATE

PS. A word about gmail and yahoo: I hear they are sending my newsletters to spam or “disappearing” them altogether. If you signed up and aren’t receiving updates, please check your spam folder or use a different email address.



Thank you for reading!