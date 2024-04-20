Health and Medicine

I created this page as one place to go to for different articles I wrote about parasitic and fungal infections as well as the philosophy of medicine that impacts us in practical terms. Some of the articles have a lot of links. If you are looking for information on toxo specifically, please check out the article I wrote for Dr. Mercola about toxo, it’s listed on this page. That one has a ton of links to studies, etc. I hope it helps you think in the right direction!

Articles I wrote for Dr. Mercola:

Can You Catch Alzheimers Disease Pdf 270KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Human Brain Parasites Pdf (1) 257KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chronic Active Toxoplasmosis Pdf 291KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mind Controlling Parasites Pdf 143KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Rockefeller Medicine Pdf (1) 322KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Can Tonsil Removal Provoke Polio Pdf (1) 383KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Curious Case Of Polio Ddt And Vaccines Pdf 210KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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