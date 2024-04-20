Tessa Fights Robots

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Health and Medicine

I created this page as one place to go to for different articles I wrote about parasitic and fungal infections as well as the philosophy of medicine that impacts us in practical terms. Some of the articles have a lot of links. If you are looking for information on toxo specifically, please check out the article I wrote for Dr. Mercola about toxo, it’s listed on this page. That one has a ton of links to studies, etc. I hope it helps you think in the right direction!

Balance, Trauma, Energy, Pathogens: What Is Health?

Balance, Trauma, Energy, Pathogens: What Is Health?

Tessa Lena
·
February 19, 2025
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How Trauma Impacts Your Energy Body and Why You Want to Heal

How Trauma Impacts Your Energy Body and Why You Want to Heal

Tessa Lena
·
March 14, 2025
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Just like I said it would, the "infectious" theory of Alzheimer's disease is making rounds

Just like I said it would, the "infectious" theory of Alzheimer's disease is making rounds

Tessa Lena
·
February 26, 2025
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Beware of What's Coming: Insanely Bad Antiparasitic Vaccines Against Very Real Parasites

Beware of What's Coming: Insanely Bad Antiparasitic Vaccines Against Very Real Parasites

Tessa Lena
·
April 16, 2024
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Grand Theory of COVID and Vaccine Injury

Grand Theory of COVID and Vaccine Injury

Tessa Lena
·
November 2, 2023
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Autism Deciphered

Autism Deciphered

Tessa Lena
·
July 13, 2024
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Autism Deciphered: A Sequel

Autism Deciphered: A Sequel

Tessa Lena
·
August 18, 2025
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Study Correlates "Inflammaging" with Toxo Seropositivity

Study Correlates "Inflammaging" with Toxo Seropositivity

Tessa Lena
·
December 24, 2023
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Not Just Plasmids: Biological Contamination of Vaccines

Not Just Plasmids: Biological Contamination of Vaccines

Tessa Lena
·
December 1, 2023
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The State of Modern Medicine: How We’ve Been Duped

The State of Modern Medicine: How We’ve Been Duped

Tessa Lena
·
September 2, 2023
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How the Medical Machine Will Try to Use a Rise in Fungal and Parasitic Diseases to Sell "One Health"

How the Medical Machine Will Try to Use a Rise in Fungal and Parasitic Diseases to Sell "One Health"

Tessa Lena
·
April 20, 2024
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Philosophy of Medicine: Everything Is a Relationship

Philosophy of Medicine: Everything Is a Relationship

Tessa Lena
·
August 17, 2023
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Are Doctors Ignoring the Trees in the Forest? A Five-Year-Old Child's Look at Diabetes and "Autoimmune Disease"

Are Doctors Ignoring the Trees in the Forest? A Five-Year-Old Child's Look at Diabetes and "Autoimmune Disease"

Tessa Lena
·
April 22, 2024
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Correlation Between Type 1 Diabetes and Toxo

Correlation Between Type 1 Diabetes and Toxo

Tessa Lena
·
April 27, 2024
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Neospora Caninum: A Protozoan Parasite Not to Be Ignored

Neospora Caninum: A Protozoan Parasite Not to Be Ignored

Tessa Lena
·
February 28, 2024
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Articles I wrote for Dr. Mercola:

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Can You "Catch" Alzheimer's Disease?
By: Tessa Lena STORY AT-A-GLANCE Until very recently, it was considered official and proven that Alzheimer’s Disease is non-infectious and caused by amyloid plaques Last year, the news came out that the foundational study on Alzheimer’s that had been driving the overall direction of research in the past two decades had been based on fraud…
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3 years ago · 56 likes · 47 comments
Can You Catch Alzheimers Disease Pdf
270KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Human Brain Parasites: Don’t Look Away
By: Tessa Lena STORY AT-A-GLANCE Brain and CNS parasitic infections are more common than we think Close to 3 billion people worldwide are thought to be infected by Toxoplasma gondii alone In Australia, unsuspecting doctors have extracted a live parasite known to infect carpet pythons out of a patient’s brain…
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2 years ago · 16 likes · 8 comments
Human Brain Parasites Pdf (1)
257KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Chronic Toxoplasmosis: Debilitating, Stealth, Underdiagnosed
By: Tessa Lena STORY AT-A-GLANCE At least one third of all people on Earth are infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, averaging from 11-20% in the United States to 50% and higher in some Western European countries The parasite has been implicated in ocular issues, schizophrenia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and various other neurological disorders…
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4 years ago · 23 likes · 3 comments
Chronic Active Toxoplasmosis Pdf
291KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Do Not Underestimate Mind-Controlling Parasites
By: Tessa Lena Parasites, through release of complex chemical cocktails, employ mind control techniques that put politicians and alphabet agencies to shame Some parasites know how to zombify their hosts, change their gender, make them alter their behavior and appearance, and even commit suicide…
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4 years ago · 19 likes
Mind Controlling Parasites Pdf
143KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Rockefeller Medicine: A Poisonous Illusion?
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4 years ago · 11 likes
Rockefeller Medicine Pdf (1)
322KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Can Tonsil Removal Provoke Polio or Autoimmune Disease?
By: Tessa Lena STORY AT-A-GLANCE Today, the tonsils are known to play an important role in our immune response For a long time, the scientific consensus was that they were “useless” organs, and doctors routinely recommended tonsil surgeries just in case…
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3 years ago · 22 likes · 10 comments
Can Tonsil Removal Provoke Polio Pdf (1)
383KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
The Curious Case of Polio, DDT and Vaccines
By: Tessa Lena STORY AT-A-GLANCE We are told that the science on polio is settled — but it may not be the case There are scientists who believe that polio-like symptoms could be caused by toxic substances, including pesticides At the time of its popularity, DDT was considered not only “safe and effective” but also good for the prevention of polio…
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4 years ago · 9 likes · 1 comment
Curious Case Of Polio Ddt And Vaccines Pdf
210KB ∙ PDF file
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