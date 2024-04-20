Health and Medicine
I created this page as one place to go to for different articles I wrote about parasitic and fungal infections as well as the philosophy of medicine that impacts us in practical terms. Some of the articles have a lot of links. If you are looking for information on toxo specifically, please check out the article I wrote for Dr. Mercola about toxo, it’s listed on this page. That one has a ton of links to studies, etc. I hope it helps you think in the right direction!
Just like I said it would, the "infectious" theory of Alzheimer's disease is making rounds
Beware of What's Coming: Insanely Bad Antiparasitic Vaccines Against Very Real Parasites
How the Medical Machine Will Try to Use a Rise in Fungal and Parasitic Diseases to Sell "One Health"
Are Doctors Ignoring the Trees in the Forest? A Five-Year-Old Child's Look at Diabetes and "Autoimmune Disease"
Articles I wrote for Dr. Mercola:
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