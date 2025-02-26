Just like I said it would, the "infectious" theory of Alzheimer's disease is making rounds
It's a very sensitive situation because brain infections are real (and not necessarily that rare) but at the same time, we don't want the Big Pharma syringe!!
This blogger is a little frustrated because this blogger’s predictions on Alzheimer’s disease are starting to come true—and, if you care to hear me out, it’s been very lonely times for me screaming my useful hunches from the rooftops and getting, in relative terms, crickets in response. You, too, probably know what it feels like … that feeling you get w…