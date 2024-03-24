Degradation as Content: Conversation with Celia Farber

This story is my conversation with the stunning Celia Farber, who is one of my favorite people and intellectuals in this world. Celia and I talked about trends in the “movement,” science as a missionary cult vs. actual pursuit of knowledge, pure intention, domination, and—in Celia’s words—“degradation as content,” which I thought was a really poignant and accurate description of a lot of what’s going on in the “dissident branding” world.

When it comes to degradation as content, the topic is very dear to me. To my senses, it is all about the energy with which one approaches digging, and a lot of what’s been going around lately has been not-so-good energy. See, investigative journalism is a great gift to humanity when it comes from a place of integrity and a commitment to spiritual humility—while gossip, and especially state-curated gossip, is straight out poison for the soul.

I wrote a piece about the state of the MFM (“medical freedom movement”) last year where I looked at courage, rivalries, branding, infiltration, and so on. I deliberately took the philosophical route vs. the gossip route (BOMBSHELL BREAKING NEWS be damned, lol), and I stand by my approach strongly and very happily because at the end of the day, we want to “defeat the great reset,” right? Yes? We want to make this world a more beautiful place, yes?

Well, the way I see it, this transhumanist reform is an existential elephant in the room that is here to remind us of the fact that our ship is in a state of great imbalance, and that we have an important balancing job to do, in addition to various specific patching jobs to keep our ship afloat.

It so happens that the balancing job starts with being super-focused on doing what’s spiritually right, not in terms of dogma but in terms of doing things with honesty, courage, and love. It starts on the inside and then projects onto the rest of the world. A huge part of it is about cultivating good character. It’s about locating one’s real soul and loving it all over and then sharing that love with the world—bravely so, relentlessly so. It’s about facing the tyrant in the mirror honestly. It’s about being even-headed and able to let go of one’s talking points in favor of what’s true. So, when investigative journalism comes from that place, it’s a beautiful gift. Otherwise, gray waters. Anyway… we talk about it at length in the interview, with heart, and I am also including a couple pieces I have written about it in the past.

Scapegoating

We also discussed scapegoating and the Catholic anthropologist René Girard. Celia talked very eloquently about crowd behavior and René Girard’s famous theory of scapegoating. To oversimplify, the idea is that during a crisis, people may get overtaken by a strong collective feeling and attach their fear to an object that they decide to blame (an idea, a person, or a demographic group). Once they make that psychological connection, they would feel very strongly that in order for them to have peace in their lives again, every bit of that object would need to be destroyed, etc.

Debunk alert: After I thought about this more, I realized that in the moment, I was just enjoying the conversation with the brilliant Celia, and it didn’t occur to me to “debunk” the historical aspect of René Girard’s theory of scapegoating. Yes, his theory makes great sense and explains a very important dynamic in society that is based on the emotional wiring of the modern man, largely in terms of the Judeo-Christian mentality—and in that context, they are very valuable observations, no objections there.

However, the historical attribution of this psychological mechanism to the so called “primitive cultures” is a tragic misconception. It’s a misconception that holds a very strong position in today’s society but it is, none the less, as accurate as what would happen in a person from 1800s were placed in the streets of New York and reported back that New Yorkers are all lunatics walking like zombies and talking to themselves while staring at small magical objects like they are under a spell. (On a second thought, there might be some truth to that imaginary report, lol, but the point I am making is that in order to understand what New Yorkers are doing, one would have to know about cell phones, etc.)

Same with the Jesuit and other missionaries who told stories about the “pagans.” They had no idea about the philosophical and sensory foundations of what they considered to be “primitive cultures,” they had no idea about the “feel of the world” that lacked modern guilt, and yet, they, the learned men, the Faucis of the day, told their stories, and that is what many people believe today. Plus, there was a giant psyop going on that had more to do with power than with God. I may write about it later if I find the right words but for right now, I am just stating an objection to his attribution, and I hope you enjoy the interview, it sure was a lot of fun!

