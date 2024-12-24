Tessa Fights Robots

Merry Christmas, my beloved readers!

A surprise way to wish you Merry Christmas. :)
Tessa Lena
Dec 24, 2024

Merry Christmas!

Whatever you are doing today, and whether you celebrate Christmas or not, you are loved.

Everything that needs to heal will heal.

For you, I sing “Ave Maria.” I wish you joy.

I have my philosophical opinions and occasional theological debates but I reeeally like that song. It’s a divine song!

The Christmas post I wrote a few years ago still stands, by the way. And I love you. And everything that needs to heal will heal.

