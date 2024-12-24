Merry Christmas, my beloved readers!

Merry Christmas!

Whatever you are doing today, and whether you celebrate Christmas or not, you are loved.

Everything that needs to heal will heal.

For you, I sing “Ave Maria.” I wish you joy.

I have my philosophical opinions and occasional theological debates but I reeeally like that song. It’s a divine song!

The Christmas post I wrote a few years ago still stands, by the way. And I love you. And everything that needs to heal will heal.

