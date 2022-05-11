The Great Reset and the Tyrant in the Mirror
A little raw.
As I am typing this, it feels like one of the most important stories I have birthed so far. This story is about the likely spiritual underpinnings of the Great Reset and the difficult but necessary steps that we might have to take in order to end the circle jerk for good, and see the heart.
It is about the role of predators in …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.