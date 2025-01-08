Eyes on the Prize: Working Toward REAL Unity and REAL Change (False Flags Or Not). Conversation with Kevin Nathaniel

The other day, I had the joy of talking to my friend Kevin Nathaniel. Kevin has been the musical soul of New York Freedom Rallies and other medical freedom events for over four years now. It’s our third conversation on this podcast, if you want to hear earlier interviews, here is our conversation from a year ago.

Kevin and I seem to get along really well as both of us are drawn to calmly and consistently working toward real, lasting change—from a place of confident strength—as opposed to just impatiently pushing to hear our talking points coming out of other people’s mouths, whether it’s organic or not. :-)

Which is to say, I am very fond of Kevin’s approach!

If you want to connect to Kevin, you can do it through his YouTube, Instagram, or website. You can also connect to him in person at the medical freedom rally in Albany, NY on January 14—or, if you happen to be in the UK, you can catch him at the Tate Gallery in London on February 6 where he and Hasan Bakr will perform alongside Samia Halaby and the Kinetic Painting Group.

With that, I hope that you will find my conversation with Kevin inspiring and feel good as you listen to it!

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free.

