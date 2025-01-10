"Stop the Shots": Conversation with Brilliant Medical Freedom Warrior Jeremiah Hosea

I had a long and intense conversation with my good friend Jeremiah Hosea, who is a fierce medical freedom warrior, a bass player, a chess teacher, a brilliant Substack writer, and the host of a Progressive Radio Network called The Bassline.

In this interview, we’ve covered a lot of ground. We talked about a wide range of things from the tragedy of vaccine injury to different healing and battle strategies to how exactly the people who want to control the world use trauma, pain, and anger to prolong the yoke.

Among other things, we talked about the new and extremely quickly growing community that Jeremiah has been co-hosting called “Stop the Shots.” Currently, it’s on Twitter / X. This is not my endorsement of Twitter, this is just where the community currently is. It is an open-minded community that features doctors, activists, vaccine-injured individuals, and many others, including some of the most respected names in the medical freedom world.

This Friday (January 10) at 9pm, I invite you to join Jeremiah and myself live, I will be a featured speaker in the group. We’ll discuss some of the things we talked about in the interview, plus more.

(By the way, the archive of Jeremiah’s radio show can be found here, and my earlier interview with Jeremiah can be found here.)

Enjoy, and see you tomorrow. (And if you are a paid subscriber, the Friday zoom call is at 2pm EST, the link will be posted in the paid subscriber chat.)

Love you all!

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate