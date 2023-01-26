Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
Jan 26, 2023Edited

this is fire.

we're living a synopsis of the kali yuga in real time. the coda to an ugly symphony.

Tessa, your substack is the best history of it that i know of. and i've looked hard for one and i'm writing my own. i suspect many of us are.

working hypothesis: the strength of the MFM is our decentralization. each of us can bring 200% to the fight because we don't have a boss breathing down our neck and forcing us to do it their way. if someone tries to silo you into their worldview, beware. they have an agenda. maybe they're not working for klaus the louse, or taking a payout from the truth ministry but they have ulterior motives. maybe it's just egomania they haven't learned to let go of. just saying that if it smells fishy, it is.

this domestic color revolution will not last. gates has scheduled the next plandemic for 2025 but i think the people he works for will jump the gun because they've lost the reins.

and as crazy as it sounds i think we mustn't forget that as terrorized as we have been, we need to remember that (hopefully) we are still capable of having fun. i'm hopeful that we'll get more good songs and artwork and novels out of this than any other time in history.

spiritually speaking, i'm convinced we all signed up for this - crazy as i know that sounds - and we will succeed if we are disciplined on our own individual paths. (sorry to get all preachy) .

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20 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Jan 26, 2023

I appreciate your tune here. I wish more (including myself) would resonate with it better.

I've come across Rick Walker who's been doing long livestreams about the anger level rising in Canada. He's covered Canada Unity (I have no affiliation) a great deal, essentially accusing them of agitating for a revolution. I don't think anyone who knows the score denies that revolutionary change is what's needed, but almost everyone disagrees on the road to get there. Rick is correct that people have to be much more careful what they are putting their energy into and how they're doing it.

Personally, I'm agitated that it feels like "the baddies" have gotten away with everything, and that it was inevitable from the start. The coalition required to actually hold anyone accountable feels....out of reach. In addition to this, at least here in Canada we have no plausible path to prevent the plandemonium from returning in full force.

One aspects of the agenda that rarely gets enough attention is the slow process of those out-of-step with the agenda being denied support and eventually ground down from imposed poverty. I'm convinced that the only way to fight against this is for those "in the movement" to start building real tangible support systems for those ejected from society. Otherwise the army of freedom fighters will simply disappear from losing by attrition.

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