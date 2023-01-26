Photo by NASA via Unsplash

This story is about the current, troubling but hopeful, state of affairs in the medical freedom movement. It’s one of those where I linger over the “send” button but here we go.

What is going on in and around the Medical Freedom Movement right now?

Before I say anything else, here is my “call to action,” whether you are a “famous” freedom fighter or an everyday freedom fighter who is just bravely doing what it takes to be free. Please guard your heart. Please guard it with passion and love for yourself. Please protect your beautiful heart, please observe the happenings closely and pray for clarity of your thinking. There is a lot of dirt happening, a lot of manipulation. And it is far more complex than the facade of the in-battles that you hear about.

No matter what you see, guard your heart, pray to have the wisdom to do everything from love, and to tell good people from the liars (not based on the latest blog, and not based on talking points, but based on YOUR OWN observation, YOUR OWN love of truth, and YOUR OWN instincts). YOUR OWN. Please. You have no better leader to follow than YOUR OWN heart. The clarity of your thought and your reliance on the guidance from the good forces of the universe is your biggest contribution to this “spiritual battle.”

Please guard your heart and don’t allow it to be broken by any splits, any unbelievable lies, any shocking discoveries, any events that may take the ground from underneath your feet. We are living during interesting times, and we are experiencing the dynamic that many of our beloved ancestors had to tackle during the critical junctures of history before. We are making this world better, one even-headed choice at a time, one grounded choice at a time Don’t let any real or imaginary leader break your heart. You only have one (yours).



I personally also find it helpful to relax and let the universe elevate the truth and right the wrongs. The timeline for the truth to be elevated is never known (days, months, years, or centuries), but if we know how to be patient and not give up, all things eventually come to balance, and all wounds get healed. I know that. It’s true.

So, what’s happening in the Medical Freedom Movement?

On the one hand, there are millions of brave people all over the world, people like yourself, seeking answers, solving everyday challenges, bonding with like-minded souls, looking for new ways to feed their families, being heroic, dealing with betrayal by the formerly loved ones, and just living day to day, with a heartfelt prayer for a better life on their (our) lips. On the other hand, there are human imperfections, power struggles, egos, politics, counterinsurgency, and bad habits galore.

Let us look at each aspect in detail. (And please feel free to click on the item you want to read about.)

Reacting to abuse

Reacting to explicit abuse is what started the entire COVID-centered phase of the medical freedom movement. I very vividly remember how, when it just started, freedom-loving people were seeking each other out, reading faces in the street, trying to figure out who is who, sticking together, extending hugs to each other and drinking human touch like nectar, freaking out about the entire world going insane in front of us, and generally, just being honestly baffled, honestly courageous, and honestly spiritually naked.

In the beginning, people bonded with each other, coming from different ends of the political spectrum, religion, culture, musical taste, and ethnic background. We bonded with each other over being abused by the state, betrayed by The Science, abandoned and insulted by old friends and loved ones over our views on “COVID.” We were so traumatized that we could barely talk about anything besides the abuse and—the weirdest thing—our conspiracy theories coming true, one by one, before our very own eyes.

But as time went by, and the water kept warming up slowly, the initial shock wore out. And while the things stayed kind of batshit, no one was getting thrown into camps, and the world was still spinning—so the feeling of “normalcy” returned, although the “normal” was sour. And with the return to “normalcy,” many people got tired of strung-out purity, and, in addition to artificial interferences, straight out regular bad habits, held back initially, returned.

Different habits, different reactions

The way we reacted to COVID abuse over time differed from person to person. Each person brought their energy and their habits to the mix.

The pure brought the purity

The fearless brought the courage

The grifters brought the grift

The business-oriented brought the market slicing vibe and the confident promotional tone

The spies brought many sophisticated tricks

Those used to being in charge and looked up to carried it over to the Medical Freedom Movement, and made it a point to lead the pack

Those who were already feeling like weirdos and outcasts in the pre-COVID world, carried over the trauma, the skepticism, a bitter feeling, great suspicion for anyone enjoying success, and the “5D chess”

My existential view is that all of us, sincere people, have a unique role to play, and that there is no “one way” to fight the Great Reset. I also think that we are dealing with the same set of choices, habits, spiritual initiations, and tricksters’ tricks that have been around for a very long time.

The general dynamic is ancient. The need for deep soul searching and uttermost spiritual honesty is timeless.

And it has been very amazing, sad, humbling, and beautiful to observe and be a part of history unfolding. Me, I feel love for all sincere people—and I’ve lived long enough to not expect perfection—so I embrace my brothers and sisters just how they are, as long as they are not playing tricks—which some, sadly, are (but they are not always or necessarily the ones who everyone scolds, and by the way, those individuals aren’t my brothers and sisters at all).

I am not particularly keen on the gossip-type “controlled opposition” debate because most real spies are doing their job very well and stay out of any suspicion like pros, while some sincere people with maybe bad personal habits get caught in the net, I think. It has been really interesting to observe how different personality types, ideologies, habits, and personal ambitions formed a mosaic in the MFM. It’s like a mini representation of world history, mind-blowing really, and existentially intense.

Spies aside, in the MFM, there has been a difference between the reaction of those for whom the COVID abuse was the very first time they saw the face of the Machine, and those who had been aware of the Machine for a long time now and held very few delusions about the boot. We are all different, walking our journeys through this madness. Awe.

Courage, intellectual honesty & soul searching

Courage has been present, from horizon to horizon. I am humbled by knowing and being friends with so many heroes. I do not know who will write the history books of the future but if they are written, perhaps for the first time, by honest people (I can dream), then many of my friends will be featured. Amazing courage. Amazing courage, for real. And it goes both for the people whose names we know and the people whose names we don’t know yet.

For my courageous brothers and sisters, I wrote this Ode to the Brave. I mean every word there.

An Ode To The Brave The World Depends On You Pdf 58.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Market slicing and aggressive competition for the “freedom” buck

Like I said before, in the beginning, we were all reacting to genuine shock and sticking together.

But then life happened. Yes, the “old normal” was gone—and the flag of domestic color revolution was erected high—but, no camps. No camps, no fully empty shelves, no war-like starvation where no money on Earth can buy food.

The slain had been slain, the nursing home prisoners had their prison doors unshut, and the people just carried on. Those who had faced unbearable personal challenges either grew stronger or left this world. People whose bodies got poisoned in various ways were labeled as cases of “long COVID,” and their anguish is currently happening mostly behind the closed doors of their homes. Life is all upside down and weird—yes—but life is going on.

And so the things started following the usual trajectory of how history goes. Those inclined to focus on trauma, focused on trauma. Those inclined to publish books published books (some, amazing books, some, less amazing books). Those who had been entrepreneurs before COVID, regrouped and remained entrepreneurs. New businesses have been established, some honorably, some not.

And then there is our big Substack community where, in 2020, it was lonely and sparse—then in 2021, it became merry and crowded as more voices joined—and now it’s an increasingly busy “marketplace” where a ton of people with different backgrounds and inclinations are competing with each other for the same ‘freedom” buck. Observing Substack trends is in a way like observing human civilization, condensed.

And yes, there is a very clear competition for the “freedom” buck, and it feels weird to me as I got into it for the truth, and yes, I myself depend on the “freedom” buck like crazy, but it is still about the truth for me (and many others, without a doubt), and I don’t compromise the truth to increase the buck, but now there this whole media market, the sensationalism, the BREAKING headlines on stories that are not breaking, etc.

And then there are “fractions,” and “friends,” and “enemies,” and in some ways it kind of like high school but under the looming sword of depopulation and genocide, and with assistance from the alphabets. And every day, I am kind of tripping over the marketing aspects at play, juxtaposed with fascism and genocide. Am I crazy? Are we competing at selfies of digging our own graves? Am I the only one who is tripping over that? (Please share your thoughts in comments. I wonder about this every day.)

And again, when it comes to the “marketplace,” everyone brought what they’ve got. The pure ones brought purity, the honest ones brought honesty, the witty ones brought wit, the experts brought the expertise, the cheesy ones brought the cheese, the spies brought the espionage, and the tricksters brought the tricks.

It’s history in the making. Intense.

Then there is this whole thing with people posing as spiritual guides of sort while being, well, not quite. See, the real spiritual work is very humble and cannot be “branded,” and the credit always goes not to the person doing the work but to the higher powers who make healing actually take place. You can teach one a trade, you can teach one information, ideas, even ways to think, yes. You can also lead by example, that’s true. But you can’t intellectually teach existential things. You can only create an ego-based illusion of “elevation” in the person’s head (which, I guess, is fine if someone is trying to jump off the bridge, but not in any other case). Only liars and charlatans do that.

A philosophical interlude

Let’s talk about the anatomy of Truth. Here, I drew a diagram. (Sorry, I am no Rembrandt but there is nothing I can do about that.) If you want to go straight to the next section, “Espionage,:” just scroll there please.

So let’s say, there is a truth (factual truth, scientific truth, spiritual truth, any kind of truth—the actual state of affairs, things how they really are). I.e., the light is either green or red. The vaccines are either safe of not, etc. A person acting friendly toward you is either a nice person or is trying to make you feel warm and fuzzy and then steal your stuff, etc. For the sake of this thought exercise, I assume that whatever it is that we are talking about is actually true.

And then, there is a human being who is in some kind of a relationship with that truth—and who interacts with other people on the basis of how he relates both to the truth and to the people whom he is interacts with.

So. In what modalities does one relate to the truth?

One has a feeling about that truth (“this rings true”)

One has an idea about that truth (“I think it’s true”)

One may say things about that truth (“I am telling you, this is true”)

One may also take actions based on that truth.

And then, when it comes to others, the person might be sincere with them—or not. (“I know that this light is green, and I am telling you, it’s green” vs. “I know it’s green but I am going to tell you it’s red.”) In this case, insincerity is an equivalent of telling a lie.



Next, the person might very well be sincere but actually have no clue about what’s true. For example, one may believe that a particular individual is great and recommend that individual to a friend, but that individual may turn out to be a charlatan. Or one may believe most sincerely that the vaccines are safe and give them to her child, without realizing that she is playing Russian roulette with her child’s health.. Etc. Another nuance of the situation awareness is that something might be very true but the people may not be ready to hear that truth, yet. In that case, being impatient and screaming the truth into their ears is poor situational awareness since it cannot work like that.

And finally, one may be motivated benevolently—or not. For example, one may tell the truth to another person to help them heal or one may tell the truth to compel someone to kill themselves.



So, taking it back to the freedom community, we need to consider all this complexity and accept the fact that the people who are doing, in our opinion, stupid and harmful things, could be doing them for a variety of reasons, from being clueless to acting on a weakness to being spies. And how do we tell? Sometimes we can, sometimes we can’t—at least not right away.

Spy activities

It’s murky waters. Yes, a titillating topic because, the 5D chess, the adrenaline resulting from “solving” a detective story, etc. But in real life, spies are creepy, they are playing a dirty game, and by the way, it can be hard to immediately distinguish between a straight out spy, an opportunist, and a person with personal weaknesses who is acting like a myopic fool.

And by the way, the latter might be due to being a target of a special coordinated campaign designed to tarnish a person and make him ineffective, by creating a very sophisticated net around the person and pushing all the “buttons of weaknesses” of the targeted person to make him act unwise. And then, when the person acts like a fool, the very group of people who have pushed the buttons might organize a campaign and push other people’s buttons to start an in-battle. Not every in-battle is a dirty in-battle (some are, some aren’t) but the dynamic I just described is happening right before our eyes in the MFM. And you have to be very observant over long periods of time to see that.

To summarize this topic that is vast and deep:

Yes, spies are real

Skilled spies are hard to spot

Skilled spies will readily play any tole that helps them do their job, from saying all the right words and “bonding” with their targets and “putting in the work” to grow the target’s trust to being “righteously” divisive to promoting a ninja mix of truths and untruths

Being imperfect or acting on vanity does not necessarily make one a spy (although it’s bad for the truth)

Being an opportunist does not necessarily make one a spy (although it’s bad for the truth)

There is no formula for spotting the spies; if it were as easy as a google search and a video about 5D chess, the spy industry wouldn’t be as thriving as it is

And yes, the MFM is packed with spies and tricksters of many kinds, and this is how history goes

We live in a jungle. We thought we no longer live in a jungle but we do live in a jungle. Welcome to the jungle. Welcome to Earth. Now let’s learn how to use our hearts and our noses right.

I keep saying that the root of most problems is adherence to bad habits: vanity, cowardice, fear, insecurity, anxiety, hubris, etc. It is true. Spies are spies, they are God awful, and shame on them for being agents of chaos. However, their hands would be very short if the people prayed for clarity and truth regardless of what the truth turns out to be, if the people refused to cooperate with their own bad habits, if the people insisted on being pure in their intention, grounded in their pure soul, fair to others, and free of ghosts.

Please also see the next segment.

Spiritual warfare and energy manipulation

There are obvious predators with syringes but there are also predators with anti-syringe brochures, setting up little fires here and there and then pretending to be putting them out.

Historically, the alphabets have been big fans of “mind control.” What does it have to do with the MFM today? Well, if you observe it how someone who you really like starts acting out of character, fighting for no reason, or acting like a fool, it could very well be that the person has lost their mind all on their good will, or it could be that there is an agent lurking in the bushes, playing people like puppets, and doing tricks.

By the way, no one develops resistance to mind control by reading about MK Ultra. The weaponry doesn’t work on logic, it works by exploring people’s natural weakness: ego, vanity, greed, insecurity, a chip in the shoulder, etc. It is a spiritual battle, the real spiritual battle. It requires calmness of the senses, even-headedness, complete dedication to the good forces of the universe. It requires letting go of the ghosts. It requires hard, unglamorous, honest spiritual work. That ego, that tyrant in the mirror has to go, allowing the love to be in the driver’s seat.

Concluding statement

By the way, in this jungle that the temporarily divided Medical Freedom Movement has become, I reserve my right to agree or disagree with anyone in a granular fashion. As of this second, sadly, the politicized segment of the MFM started to somewhat resemble the mainstream where people form “camps,” get triggered by the “wrong” talking points, etc. That’s not right. We are better than that.

So, for the record, I reserve my right to quote whomever I choose, to agree or disagree with individual statements of individual people, without being put in “camps” (of any kind, hopefully). It was scary enough to stick my neck out in spring 2020. It’s not scary anymore. I am not afraid. There is so much love in this world, so much love. Together we, the sincere people, are strong, and if make messes, it’s in our power to clean them up.

May the tricky people fall on their own tricks, and may the good people be protected.

May it be so.

The Spirit Drummers. And for people in France, I will upload all my videos to other uncensoring platforms shortly





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