"You Are Suffering, Therefore You Are Important"
You own nothing ... but wait, we have an offer for you! You want a sense of control, right? So how about you own a problem? It's a problem you own but that makes you an Owner of something, no?
This story is about a particular energy pattern that is used by the metaphorical vampires to steal other people’s joy. But first, a preamble.
If you like my work, please send it to your friends, share it around, etc. In my private life I have been dealing with a ton of resource-intensive challenges, which makes my life a life of an arrow. I turn the c…