Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen mcguire's avatar
Colleen mcguire
Oct 29, 2020

Thank you for a very creatively and cleverly written essay. loved it. One point. With all due respect, you need to study 911 because that psy op rolled out the fear porn, almost as dress rehearsal, long before covid. See for example 16 Glaring Parallels Between the 9/11 and COVID Ops https://thefreedomarticles.com/9-11-covid-similarities-16-glaring-parallels/

Reply
Share
5 replies
Diane Ingram's avatar
Diane Ingram
Oct 29, 2020

One of the best thought-out and articulated pieces I've come across recently! Unfortunately, this pretty much sums-up where our collective consciousness has taken us. Those in-the-know of how this works has duped and manipulated mankind for eons, kept us fighting each other and rewritten or erased our history. They've finally got us (or think they have) where they want us, or very close to it.

I like what John Day has to say in his comment below. We can each do our small part to better the situation by taking as much responsibility as we can for our own physical and spiritual welfare and helping others along the way. Human consciousness is our most powerful tool, if only enough of us wake up before they take even that away.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tessa Lena and others
330 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture