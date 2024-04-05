Tessa Fights Robots

Lisa Hagen
Apr 5, 2024

I always have wondered what if language/words never occurred in our evolution as humans? When we speak about 'sensing' we say sight/taste/hearing/touch/smell.....but we do not 'say' or 'speak' to the 'voice' or language/words as being sensory. But truly our voice is the vibration of emotionality coming forth from or corporal body form. Words and language can vibrate in a most loving way or utilized as a 'weapon'. Her words were like daggers to my very Soul. Her words graced my Heart with such feelings of Beauty and Joy I could barely contain my Soul from dancing! I LOVED this share so much as it speaks to the part of me that knows and recognizes Truth. Thank you!!

Scott
Apr 5, 2024

Very interesting article. I think my favourite part was scapegoating. Perhaps because it was the easiest for me to understand. Also the last section, Spirituality vs. scholastic religion. I think dogmatic religion might be a better term, basically religions where one is discouraged from questioning anything about the religion. That got me to thinking right now, if religion is just a person's set of beliefs, we would all have one. And I think it goes without saying that we tend to not question what we believe. I think you may have brought this up in your essay when you said: "Doing internal work, on the other hand, comes with discomforts and takes one to the land of the unknown, the land where there are no familiar talking point to latch on to."

All of this makes me think of a passage from one of Frank Herbert's Dune books: ""Beware of the truth, gentle Sister. Although much sought after, truth can be dangerous to the seeker. Myths and reassuring lies are much easier to find and believe. If you find a truth, even a temporary one, it can demand that you make painful changes." It makes me think of the definitions of words, another concept you brought up and how in the end, the best path forward with words whose definitions are contentious are to simply do one's best to define how we ourselves define these words and leave it at that. Frank Herbert ends his passage on truth with this: "The only past which endures lies wordlessly within you.” I love words, but I think in the end, they're like writing on water. They create ripples that can have great effects but we tend to forget how things started. Which I think is fine. This all makes me think of a line from Inception: "Well, dreams, they feel real while we’re in them, right? It’s only when we wake up that we realise something was actually strange." To the strangeness of life :-)

