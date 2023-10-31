Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel Spangler's avatar
Noel Spangler
Oct 31, 2023

This is the message we need to hear. Appreciate seeing it written with clarity, from the heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
Victory Palace's avatar
Victory Palace
Oct 31, 2023

Wonderful way of articulating this issues that has plagued humanity for millennia. We’re all special in the eyes of God our creator; but no one tribe is better than another’s. This “religion” has ruined the world and Gos must be shaking his head in heaven thinking “oh children, you’ve got it all wrong!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
81 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture