As I walk in the streets of New York, I see zombies. Lots of zombies. They are walking, talking, carrying grocery bags, picking up their dogs’ poop, getting drunk in bars, wearing trendy boots—all while living out of their bodies, body here, soul somewhere else. I am tripping from looking at them, born for beauty, born for aliveness, then zombified. Their soul-absent chitchat about nothing is almost eerie. They are out of their bodies, like headless chickens, but they are walking, unaware.

We all live in a zombie maker! Our society is a man-eating machine, a vampiring vortex with dispensers of pain relievers for those who has the money to pay. This arrangement is usually hidden from the younger people thanks to a lack of experience, noise and distractions. It is also hidden from the rich because the rich can afford an alternative chamber in the Matrix with a very large TV broadcasting very enticing plots—and that chamber keeps them cozily important and entertained… until it does not.

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