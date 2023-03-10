Triggeroo and the Mother of All Psyops
Why do people get triggered over talking points?
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In this story, I am going to tackle a tricky and complicated beast. On the surface, it’s about getting triggered. Underneath, it’s about the Mother of All Psyops.
A lament
Have you noticed how everyone’s getting less patient? People are super-squeezed. Emotions are running high. It is getting increasingly difficult to open your mouth on any topic without pissing somebody off.
It helps of course that calling people out is temporarily good for one’s brand. It is good until a fresher, hungrier outrage master comes along and deflates yesterday’s darling du jour. And naturally, based on the market rules for broken people, chasing personal elevation at any cost is a factor for some—and “controversy” does work like charm as a branding tool. (Here is my overview of marketing tricks.) What is troublesome though is that som…