Right or left,

Red or blue,

All for me,

None for you.

For the thousandth time, it dawned on me that what’s killing us is the lack of awe. All those expensive fantasies about people as machines, all that excitement over “hacking” nature instead of working with her respectfully—which is kind of like excitement over being able to rape efficiently instead of having to waste time on courting—these are the symptoms of an ailment of the heart. And the most important thing right now is to wake up the heart. That’s all I know.



Today’s strange alienation from the physical world—and from the principle of evidence-based science—did not come out of the blue sky. It’s an expression of an increasingly dysfunctional escapist fantasy that our civilization has been pursuing for a while. If we don’t watch out, today’s absurdity could become a prelude to a total collapse of physical and emotional integrity for many people. Logical, yes—but also entirely unnecessary since we CAN say no to this.

Remember h…