Photo by Todd Cravens on Unsplash

This story is about four things: marketing, the Great Reset, the way of cutting through crap with a pure heart, and my take on what Mathew Crawford calls chaos agents, etc. I’ve been writing this story in my head for months, and I am very happy to let it out.

Marketing tricks

I took a deep dive into marketing some years ago, I studied it thoroughly, the white hat and the not so white hat (I have never used the latter but I understand it well). And since my musical art was paying great (lol, not)—musicians found themselves under the stinky boot of Big Tech before other professions did—I ended up working in journalism and business development for a while. For example, I worked with a Native publication called “Indian Country Today.” It feels like a thousand years ago but it was fun. I learned a lot of interesting philosophical things, and at the time, free expression reigned supreme. (Did I dream it up?)

Which is to say, I do understand very intimately how…