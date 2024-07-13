Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R PRADA's avatar
R PRADA
Jul 14, 2024Edited

I have been following this issue for a long time. He latest stuff I see is about healing the gut. Andy Wakefield, a British gastroenterologist got his license pulled for stating in a paper that the relationship between gut issues and spectrum disorders might be worth investigating.

Certainly it’s true that detox protocols and ways to clean out the gut so it can repopulate have had success.

Filtered music is used to bring harmony to the autonomic nervous system (Mozart instrumentals and gregorian chant) encourage the ANS to calm down is beneficial to self healing. It also encourages full dominance of the right ear in listening, a path to language and reading. I have experience with this, but only with ADD types and gifted and talented, mainly in music.

I had one fascinating story in this context. A Canadian nurse has a son who spent most of his time screaming, and occasionally throwing things. His mom was able to arrange 6 dives in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. He sat on her lap each time. At the end of the treatment his first ever words were: “me no like popcorn. That’s why I throw it at you.”

So here is this kid who could not speak. And what was locked inside him was complete syntax and cause and effect reasoning!

We must release these people! How many gifts they have to share.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Mark Hopkins's avatar
Mark Hopkins
Jul 13, 2024

O the fungi are spongi-ng our brains

Not to mention the toxical pains!

Your Aluminum vaccine compliance

Will do heaps to further the science

And also the capital gains!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture