Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AncientLoveLover's avatar
AncientLoveLover
Apr 17, 2024

Gum spirits of turpentine I use for routine cleansing. 3 Days a week (at least I have morgellons disease and take it more often than that at times with not a single ill effect except for looser bowel movements which are necessary to eliminate. . Antifungal antiCandida antic-cancer anti parasitic highly anti-inflammatory, liver restorative, renal restorative anti malarial, anti leishmania, microbiome friendly it crosses the blood brain barrier and chelates calcified glands.

My understanding is It’s basically a vaccine that pine trees develop from their immune system and excrete as a resin against the elements that would cause it harm. Trees are certainly exposed to plenty of environmental toxicity, GMO insects and while cleaning the air full of chemical trails heavy metals hydrogels ect. I swear by it. Everyone should have in their medicine cabinet.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/41669083_The_essential_oil_of_turpentine_and_its_major_volatile_fraction_a-_and_b-pinenes_A_review

Reply
Share
5 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
Apr 17, 2024

Pretty comprehensive....Thanks Whatever happed to the maxim - let your food be your medicine? Even before Covid I have been looking at natural ways to boost/maintain my immune system. It is amazing what it can do if allowed to operate properly and avoids all of the injected poisons we take. Look, no one lives forever but with a little common sense and natural ways one can extend the endeavour. Pax

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture