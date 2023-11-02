What I am about to present is ugly but this ugliness is for us to shake the enchantment off, connect to our soul completely, and use our courage and our intelligence to defend our lives. It is our duty to defend our lives no matter what has been done to us.

Before I relay the story, I want to thank the countless brave individuals whose work has inspired me and helped me in my thinking process and research. I particularly want to thank Dr. Garth Nicolson whose work is groundbreaking, in my opinion, and extremely important for our times. (Speaking of, his seminal talk about weaponized mycoplasmas has been rather thoroughly scrapped off YouTube).

I quietly worked on my simple but tragic theory for many months observing, analyzing, trying to connect the dots and to get it right. I think I got it right, and yes, there are many moving parts and factors to each event, and there are also lots of very smart people looking at different aspects of the plot. I welcome collaborative relationships. The world is better when we all focus on what interests us, and do it with honesty. The world needs all of us.

This entire story is my private thoughts. Not medical advice, my most intimate private thoughts. But those seem to be dangerous thoughts. I meant to share them broadly several months ago but as soon as I opened my mouth even privately, weird things started happening. In parallel, I have been dealing (still dealing) with health issues in the family and related financial clusterf*ck, I irked several (vicious) agents, I dealt with dirty competitive tactics by a couple of petty non-agent souls in the MFM, I had to mourn a few friends who got targeted with very sophisticated psychological weapons and turned on me even though I treated them with love and was good to them, etc. It all felt like walking through a wall of people trying to work against me. And I was walking and walking and walking, and I am still walking. I am going to keep walking, because that is what I was born to do. You know what happens when you keep walking? You forget what fear is, it just goes away. I even love my friends who turned on me, even though they better get their s*it together because this really sucks. Aaaaand, you know what you didn’t see me doing? Post long articles detailing intrigue, threatening to take people down, etc. There is a meaningful and important philosophical reason for that, and I may talk about it later but for now, let’s cut straight to the chase.

Here is what I think it looks like, as far as COVID and vaccine injury go. I am going to do a summary first, and then the detailed version. At the end of this story, there is a list of references for further reading, as I have been sharing parts of my theory and hinting at it for a while now.

SUMMARY

Westerners are infested with pathogenic bugs such as molds, other fungi, intracellular parasites, etc.

Those infections come from many sources, including the ones that the doctors aren’t taught about. One of the sources is contaminated vaccines, not just COVID vaccines but also traditional vaccines (and it has been this way for decades).

In 2020, a number of stressors kicked those latent or near-latent infections into high gear.

Many classic COVID symptoms circa 2020 overlap with the symptoms of fungal pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, pulmonary toxoplasmosis, etc. There are many bugs that can wreak havoc when the body is weak. I suspect we don’t even know all of them—and the diagnostic tools, from the patient’s perspective, mostly just effen suck.

Since the practical implications of my theory are much broader than “COVID,” and there is not even a consensus on what COVID is, I am going to focus on the things that matter gravely regardless of one’s position on the hot buttons, such as whether viruses exist, etc.

There are pathways from getting infected with one of those bugs to neurological issues, psychiatric issues, reproductive issues, blood clots, strokes, etc.

Personally, I believe that dementia and autism are infectious diseases with an incubation period that can last from a few days to decades. I believe that biological contamination is one of the big routes in which “vaccines cause autism,” with chemical and mechanical irregularities being a consequence rather than a primary cause of the disease. (On the other hand, injecting poisons sounds like a very inhumane idea.)

When they rolled out the COVID “vaccines,” those were far filthier than anything that had been rolled out before. The monstrosities were administered on a large scale to adults, and it “helped” the people to get new or additional “doses” of various bugs straight into their arms and their bloodstreams.

Both traditional and COVID vaccines have multiple issues, from contamination-related issues (magnetic beads and plasmids, anyone?) to platform-related issues, to toxin-related issues, etc. There is zero need to argue amongst ourselves and say, “No it’s not this, it’s that!” It’s probably this, and that, and many other things. For the sake of the suffering people, it’s good to examine all routes!

There seems to be is a strong correlation between the herbs and supplements that are thought to work against a number of fungi, parasites, etc., the herbs and supplements reported to work against COVID, and the herbs and supplements that, according to doctors treating vaccine injury, seem to help the people injured by COVID vaccines. Everyone is different, there certainly is no one-fits-all, and the journey may be long—but there is definitely a visible overlap.

My thinking is practical. I am not into arguing with people about fancy words. I have a strong gut feeling about this. If you find my theory of use to you, I am a happy … wait, damn you “new normal,” I can’t even say “happy camper” because it makes me think about isolation camps. Not a camper. A happy woman I am.

My request is to please test the damn vials. Please. Can you imagine how much easier it will be to talk to our mainstream friends and loved ones if they learned that “vaccine injury” can be explained by something as egregious as mold or pathogenic bacteria or parasites injected into their baby’s (or their parents’) arm?

The myth of cleanliness

We all know this script: We in the West are superior. We are clean. It is the dirty ones in the developing world who are infested with various dirty things of nature like fungi or parasites. Eeeeek. Not us!

Personally, I believe that the bodies of many westerners are populated with many unsexy bugs like molds, other fungi, intracellular parasites, etc. I believe that the reasons for this sad state of affairs are many but they are all very logical, not some cryptic rocket science. Both our microbiome and our environment are poisoned from here to horizon, and our immune systems are not what they used to be. At the same time, for decades now, people have been getting injected with diversely contaminated biologics, ushering a wide range of very lucky bugs straight into our arms--or straight into our bloodstreams--including the kinds of bugs that can grow slowly or sit out for long periods of time and make themselves very destructive only when an opportunity arrives (old age, a drop in immunity, extreme stress, etc.) At the same time, the scientists have been messing with synthetic biology, gene editing, and so on—and producing weird strains of organisms already known for their pathogenicity—as well as pathogenic artifacts the impact of whose interaction with human bodies is honestly unknown.

Come 2020, and…

Let us remember the premise of the theory: lots of westerners are walking around with unsexy latent infections that they have acquired in the course of their lives. Sometimes, they are walking around with them for years, undiagnosed. They are also walking with all sorts of other imbalances but for the sake of this story, let us focus on bugs.

They are walking around and walking around, maybe not too healthy but overall, feeling fine. And then—kaboom—something dramatic happens. Their bodies get bombarded with negative stimuli, their immunity drops—and that puts all latent infections and imbalances into high gear.

Now, in 2020, lots of things came into play. There was tremendous stress. There was an attack on social ties. There was an unprecedented increase in electromagnetic pollution due to Musk’s Starlink and the global 5G rollout. There was, possibly, a presence of synthetic biology particles known as SARS-CoV2. In addition to that, based on what my eyes saw, I believe there could also have been a massive hypnotic campaign that might have “animated” any hostile energy (such as bad bugs) that was already there.

Bottom line, whatever caused it, the infections that people had been previously walking with got kicked into high gear.

Now let’s look at the list of various COVID symptoms and see what other things can cause them

The lungs

I have written about it in the past, here is the link to the original article.

Let us ponder the COVID symptom that we’ve heard about a lot three years ago, “broken glass opacity” lungs. Here is a relatively sensible Insider article from March 13, 2020.

Of course, “broken glass opacity” lungs can result from many causes. Here is one of the things that can is reported to cause it, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, also known as farmer’s lung. It’s a lung disease associated with exposure to organic dust. To oversimplify, it can be triggered by exposure to mold. Is there a lack of mold? No. You can do an experiment and spray hydrogen peroxide on, say, the rubber part of the washing machine at the laundromat, and see it foam, which indicates that the surface is covered in live organic matter, most likely mold. On a side note, they say that mold can also grow in the lungs. And I bet you that until they come up with a lucrative injectable product to push on us, it is not going to be a “thing” to test for without the patient begging (and let’s pray that the injectable product they come up with is not contaminated with … mold, like those J&J vials).

See also “Mold infested air where Covid ‘vaccine’ ingredients are made for Moderna and Pfizer.”

What else can cause “broken glass opacity” in the lungs? One of the organisms that can cause it is toxoplasma, via pulmonary toxoplasmosis (also see the bolded text, please): (I wrote about it earlier. It is very prevalent in the Western populations (theoretically estimated at 10-90% depending on the country). associated with dementia when they actually look, poorly diagnosed [in its cyst form] —and, great professional confidence notwithstanding, rather poorly understood.)

STUDY:

For the 51 pulmonary cases, the main clinical presentation was pneumonia or pleural effusions in 94% (48/51) and respiratory failure in 47% (24/51). For the 46 CNS cases, the main clinical presentation was encephalitis in 54% (25/46), meningitis in 13% (6/46), focal neurologic findings in 24% (11/46), cranial nerve palsies in 17% (8/46), Guillain–Barre syndrome or Miller Fisher syndrome in 7% (3/46), and Brown–Sequard syndrome in 2% (1/46) of cases; more than one clinical manifestation could also be present. Among the 41 CNS cases reporting the CNS imaging findings, 68% (28/41) had focal supratentorial lesions and 7% (3/41) had focal infratentorial lesions. Brain abscess-like/mass-like lesions were seen in 51% (21/41) of cases. For the 36 cardiac cases, the main clinical presentation was myocarditis in 75% (27/36), pericarditis in 50% (18/36), heart failure and/or cardiogenic shock in 19% (7/36), and cardiac arrhythmias in 22% (8/36); more than one manifestation could also be present. Illness was critical in 49% (44/90) of cases intensive care unit care was needed in 54% (29/54) of cases among those reporting this information, and 9 patients died. Conclusion: The diagnosis of severe toxoplasmosis in immunocompetent hosts can be challenging. [my point] Toxoplasmosis should be considered in the differential diagnosis of immunocompetent patients presenting with severe illness of unclear etiology with pulmonary, cardiac, CNS, or multiorgan involvement/failure, or prolonged febrile illness, even in the absence of common exposure risk factors or common manifestations of toxoplasmosis (e.g., fever, mononucleosis-like illness, lymphadenopathy, and chorioretinitis). Fatal outcomes can also rarely occur in immunocompetent patients. Prompt initiation of anti-Toxoplasma treatment can be lifesaving.

And of course, bacterial pneumonia has been implicated in the pulmonary COVID symptoms even in the MSM. Also, it has been said many times that during the Spanish flu, it was bacterial pneumonia that the people were unfortunately passing from.

Here is what the NIH said:

Quite predictably, the NIH takes the usual route (“let us sell more vaccines, yo”). But at least they acknowledge bacterial pneumonia. And methinks, could it have been a whole range of pathogenic bugs, such as molds, bacterial, and parasites? I think it could have been.

Toxo clots?

Now let’s look more at toxo, a protozoan that is very prominently represented in the West, and how (I am hypothesizing) it can potentially create blood clots as a result of contaminated shots. I would like to emphasize that this is my theory based on thinking, logic, and reading, and I am not saying that there are no other factors at play. There are often many factors at play. It’s just that I am interested in this specific investigation, and I am writing about that.

Anyway, let us say, the vial is contaminated with toxo (very easy to imagine given the fact that, in the words of Sasha Latypova, those injections are “garbage soup.”) Let us say, the enthusiastic pharmacist administering the injection hits the blood. Well, this is a very vicious protozoan parasite, and it is capable of infecting endothelial cells. In fact, infecting endothelial cells is one of the ways it gets past the BBB and into the brain. But before it gets to the brain from that syringe, it can potentially infect the endothelial cells of the vessel they’ve been ushered in, which would lead to inflammation and, as a result of inflammation, clots. (I welcome input of all curious doctors, please).

Let us add additional factors (this is in a broader context than clots). Let us say that the injectee, in his or her prime, has a couple of latent infections going that are just sitting there in the back without causing much drama, waiting for their primetime. And then this thing goes into his blood, accompanied by toxic lipids, aspirational mRNA, and God know what else. And there is all this inflammation, and the immune system is stressed. That, now, would cause a cacophony of microbial wars where several sneaky pathogens could sense the opportunity and raise heads. And when microbial wars get complicated, so does the diagnosis—and given the cultural disconnect and the fact that the doctors rarely check for things like mold or toxo infections to begin with, and good diagnostics costs a lot, the fate of the patient depends on whether he is really lucky with the doctor, or whether he has the money to seek alternative diagnostics and treatments, etc.

Myocarditis

Quoting from the same article:

We’ve all heard a lot about myocarditis, and even the CDC says may be associated with the shots (“it’s rare,” blah blah blah)

The inflammation [of the heart muscle] can be triggered by many adversarial microbes, some of them we know, and some we probably don’t. That same protozoan, toxoplasma, can cause myocarditis, as do many other bugs.

For example:

Neurological problems, stroke-like symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Disease

There is a richness of literature showing links between various bugs inducing inflammation in the brain or CNS—and neurological problems such as seizures or sensory distortions, or stroke-like symptoms, or Alzheimer’s, or even psychiatric issues,, etc.

That alone deserves a series of articles. I wrote one for Dr. Mercola about the infectious theory of Alzheimer’s disease. Personally, I am subscribed to that theory and believe that the chemical or physiological changes that the researchers observe are in many cases the body’s reaction of the bugs. (But because our culture is very mechanistic, and the technical side is interesting and exciting to specialize in, the researchers focus on the technical side. Plus, to the best of my knowledge—and I asked and asked—diagnosing many of those bugs precisely can be tough. When researchers do animal studies, they kill the animals and look at their brains. It may be theoretically possible to diagnose human patients if the doctors were curious, open-minded, and able to pursue the correct diagnosis whatever it takes as far as costs—but I don’t think we live in that world.)

Until very recently, it was considered official and proven that Alzheimer’s Disease is non-infectious and caused by amyloid plaques

Last year, the news came out that the foundational study on Alzheimer’s that had been driving the overall direction of research in the past two decades had been based on fraud

The new emerging theory proposes that Alzheimer’s Disease may be triggered by pathogens, and amyloid plaques may form as an immune response

However, it is important to the remember that even if a pathogen or a group of pathogens is truly involved in triggering the symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease, the mainstream narrative will be inevitably twisted in favor of pushing for more vaccines

Another article I wrote is about Toxoplasma gondii, who is a prime candidate for neurological disease.

At least one third of all people on Earth are infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, averaging from 11-20% in the United States to 50% and higher in some Western European countries

The parasite has been implicated in ocular issues, schizophrenia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and various other neurological disorders, as well as in heart disease, pneumonia, recurrent headaches, even cancer; it is also known for causing psychological changes in its hosts

While the official word is that most toxoplasma infections are harmless and asymptomatic, the impact of the parasite could be much more devastating than the current mainstream medical convention presumes; it may also be cross-reacting with the spike protein and possibly contributing to the mystery of “long COVID”

According to recent research and clinical evidence, toxoplasma tissue cysts, previously considered harmless in immunocompetent patients, are capable of causing major health issues without converting to the cell-blasting form

Commonly used antibody tests can only detect antibodies for the “tachyzoite” (cell-blasting) form of the parasite but not the “bradyzoite” (tissue cyst) form

Dr Uwe Auf der Straße in Germany has done an important clinical investigation of the parasite, and his findings could shed light on “mystery” symptoms in many patients

Autism: the tragedy explained in different terms

Imagine a child. A baby. Let’s stay, that kid has one of those pathogenic but poorly diagnosed bugs, maybe from his mom, or maybe a clueless doctor injected him with an infectious vaccine. So now, this baby is tormented 24/7, there are microbes literally eating his brain, his head is abuzz, his brain is inflamed, he doesn’t feel good at all. So of course the kid is cranky and doesn’t want to socialize and does weird things to shake off the pain. What would you under the circumstance? Probably same thing. And of course he would have “learning disabilities,” he looks at things and to him, it’s as if there is a wall between him and whatever he is trying to understand, there is a wall, he can’t focus, and frankly, he doesn’t even have the energy to care due to perpetual head buzz.

And because he has been this way since an early age and has never felt discomfort-free enough to care about the outside world, he has never learned how to socialize or “read” others (he also doesn’t care to read anyone, he just wants the discomfort to end, but he doesn’t even know what it feels like to live without discomfort, he knows nothing “normal” to compare it to, all he knows about life is living with a perpetual torturous sensations in his head. Poor child!! Wouldn’t it be good to be actually able to help him? Yes, it would.

Once again, I believe that autism (as well as dementia) is to large extent an infectious disease. (As usual, life is complex, and there can be multiple factors, and yes, the pathogens do mess with various cellular functions, which is what the researchers often tend to look at without checking for living organisms triggering the change,, etc.)

Conclusion

All this tragedy is a logical consequence of the System of Domination and, I believe, a part of our philosophical journey from being poisoned to being healed. Now if only the good scientists and doctors got on this before the bad ones figure out how to spin it in order to sell us more poisonous vaccines….

Additional reading

