Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Jul 13, 2023

I like a happy ending! Perhaps you'll find an illustrator and publish this story? Good lessons in it. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Tessa Lena and others
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
Jul 13, 2023

Let's hope we get to the "healing and hope" part and don't get stuck in the "tear one another to pieces" part.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture