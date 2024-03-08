As I was thinking about yesterday’s post, I asked myself if I could offer personal experience-based tips on overcoming fear. So I thought about the times when I overcame it.

I have to say, each time was dramatic as hell.

One time, I pretended to not be scared when I was attacked by a sex trafficker in Southern China, and I kind of didn’t know what else to do other than pretend that I wasn’t scared. After a few hours of being beaten in front of two separate crowds, I ran away.

I remember the moment when I jumped out of his truck, and it wasn’t me who was jumping. It was the loving spiritual forces who moved me and got me out of there.

Then I remember losing fear again when absurdly, I found myself in jail after being set up by an abusive ex. After days and days in a limbo, treated like an animal, and completely pushed against the wall, I just didn’t care to be scared anymore. I didn’t have any energy left to be scared. I let go. I thought, “whatever happens, happens,” and then shortl…