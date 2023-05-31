Human feelings don’t matter

Unless bringing them up

Suits the invisible man.

Then it’s okay —

And even encouraged.

Human sickness

Is collateral damage

Unless transformed

Into selling points

For the invisible man.

Poisoned rivers, stolen soil, tarnished souls, broken spirits,

Talking points, talking points, talking points, talking points…

Nothing’s real—

Unless it’s marked for consumption

By the…

Expel the invisible man.

Expel the invisible man.

Expel the invisible man.

This story is about my prediction for what’s going to happen in the next ten years—and how to live through it up straight. I want to focus on a particular aspect of the problem, namely, the seemingly inevitable massive decline in physical health, cognitive function, and ability / desire to use one’s brain and agency to “work.”

The topic is bigger than life and we really have to talk about our entire civilization, and massive emotional trauma, and spiritual assaults, and many tricks by very dishonest people, and generations of psyops. But for the sake of this article, I want to focus on “health and cognitive ability as they relate to economy,” by which I mean “how we are going to get things done, and whether we are going to get them done if it keeps this way.”

Defining the problem

I see it everywhere. The standards are in the toilet. Nobody has the energy to care. The delivery people don’t look you in the eye, they just throw the stuff on the floor and hurry off. Younger cashiers also often don’t look you in the eye and don’t respond to greetings. Packages get destroyed, stolen, and lost. Tracking doesn’t work. Censorship algorithms are a black box that you can’t argue with. Asking people to think is perceived as an arrogant insult or a personal attack. Thinking is, in fact, “snotty.” And have you seen those “stay away” damaged teens on the train with empty, mentally challenged eyes where, I personally would think twice before I say anything that may piss them off because I am not sure what they may do in response? They have been damaged perhaps irreparably, they are not there. Can’t reach. So many people you just can’t reach.

All this is a result of accumulated, and now acutely visible, physical and spiritual poison.

Yes, there is anti-intellectualism, yes, there is an alphabet scammy baby of “wokism,”and there is ideological brainwashing. No doubt. But beyond that, the people are just being poisoned.

They don’t feel well and they can’t think. They can’t think and they don’t want to think. Asking them to act alive is asking them for too much. It’s pushing the envelope. Their bodies are dragging, their brains aren’t working, and all they want is a metaphorical lollypop. Maybe a porno, if their mojo hasn’t been completely destroyed (not anything meaningful, just a porno, that’s more than enough and “safer” than another human being with “needs”). Or maybe, just a lollipop.

And, from their sensory perspective, interacting with another unpredictable human being who may “disrupt” their cocoon is just “too much,” and possibly, an attack on their very core. And so is “work.” What an insult, work! They feel being poisoned as being “exhausted,” and they just can’t. (And depending on whether they process the poisoned feeling though aloofness and “not belonging” or through anger, they either attack themselves by not even trying to be alive--or attack the “next wrong thing.”

And by the way, here I am describing a person who is being poisoned and either doesn’t understand it or, if he does, does not fight back. One can fight back against being poisoned. But it’s work (the pun is accidental, so maybe there is something to this pun).

And so, if a lot of people are not feeling well or are stuck in a developmental delay, what are we going to do when the majority people are so sick and crazy and out of balance that they can’t work? Seriously, what?

How are things going to function in the everyday? How is the “economy” going to go? Methinks, not so great. And so perhaps, the people with significant money will be able to build some temporary walls around themselves to protect themselves from some absurdity. The walls will be temporary, they will crash—but some protection for some time, perhaps.

But those without significant money will be sacrificed to the dance of absurdity, spending forever amounts of time to solve simplest problems, standing in lines, wasting time on fighting with people and devices that don’t work.

Robots, the glorious robots

And so, the poisoners-in-chief are hoping that they are going to pay someone to produce such capable robots that the poisoned people can go screw themselves in the corner quietly, or die, or get on drone people UBI and get lost—but in the meanwhile, the show will go on for the “people who matter,” i.e. the poisoners-in-chief.

And maybe, the push for AI has to do not just with the desire to prepare for any rebellion that may come but also with the fact that “they” know that the citizens are being poisoned on a massive scale, but they can only make giant loads of money on the “poisoning” business model, so they are not going to stop that. And there are too many people anyway, so who cares, etc.

My job is Poison Distributor.

My condition is

Hatred of Biological Forms.

They call me deranged

But I am the sanest of all.

They call me a merciless killer,

A sadist, a robot, a king.

But I am just a perfectionist.

My job is Poison Distributor.

My religion is

Hatred of Unpredictable Shapes.

My poison will find you

In words,

In the water you drink,

My poison will find you

In food,

In the air your breathe,

This way or another,

It’ll find you.

My job is Poison Distributor.

A very practical job.

You are welcome.

Philosophical interlude #1

There is precursor to the problem of artificially imposed intellectual retardation. The precursor is artificially imposed emotional retardation. How many people are there in this world who look normal, talk normal, may be very successful—but their soul is so damaged that they can’t even connect in a human way? Leaving you with this thought.

Poison, poison, poison … and “long COVID”

We are looking at a combination of massive physical and spiritual toxicity. People are spiritually disrespected and abused—it’s been the case for a long time but it’s finally reached the tipping point—physically harmed, psychologically corrupted and brainwashed into very low standards of personal responsibility (either in the form of entitlement and selfishness or in the form of resentful apathy), and super-squeezed to the point where they just don’t care.

Here’s one “angle” of what’s to come. The mainstream media talks about “long COVID,” and how “1 in every 10 people who got Omicron ends up with long COVID,” and the “pandemic is not over,” etc. What I think we are really witnessing is the “long prep” work to set up a “long golden goose” for pretending to treat chronic illness—a goose that can be goosed and milked by Mr. Big Investor for a very long time! (Can you milk a goose? If it’s a GMO goose, then yes.)

Chronic illness is the real elephant in the room. What’s actually happening, in my opinion, is that the people can no longer handle the toxic load. The poison is too much. The overabundant poisons are spilling over and triggering all sorts of persistent imbalances that a healthy body can ordinarily handle and regulate—but not when it’s under a perpetual toxic attack.

The toxicity also makes people vulnerable to various pathogens (of which they are many, and yes, contagion is a real thing—but a healthy body can mostly handle pathogens just fine while an overly-stretched body cannot. (Which is why the war on supplement and working medicines is a part of the effort to maintain the “long golden goose.”

By the way, do you know that “long COVID” is not the first “long” umbrella term for chronic disease? Have you heard of “post-polio syndrome”?

Post-polio syndrome is a group of potentially disabling signs and symptoms that appear decades after the initial polio illness. These signs and symptoms usually appear between 30 to 40 years after having polio.

We should also keep in mind that the “polio epidemic” was most likely connected to the use of arsenic and DDT and ended with the ban of DDT, which is its own beast. (I wrote about it here.)

Speaking of own beasts, I have my proprietary theory about the nature of “long COVID” and what goes into it, and I am rather confident about my theory--but the topic deserves its own conversation, and I’ll stay focused here. But in case you are curious, I discussed my theory in my conversation with J.J. Couey and with Dr.Tau Braun.

The bottom line is that the poison is now too much. And on top of it came the COVID injections: contaminated, inconsistent, toxic, and containing God knows what (aside the known “ingredient” of mold, that is, lol). And they just warming up with their super-technological poisons, and it’s likely to only go downhill from here.

So, when it comes to the decline in health, the problem is real. The suffering is real. The terminology is a little shady. Why shady? Blaming the suffering on mysterious “long COVID” is a gimmick because how do they know that it is anything “COVID” if nobody can define “COVID” to begin with, other than a positive—fraudulent—PCR test? As far as I am concerned, the basics of epistemology need to be addressed before building a tower. That is how it works in a sane word. (And yes, some of it could be related to whatever “COVID” ends up being—but again, the epistemological foundation first, please.)

Philosophical interlude #2

Because the prediction is a little gloomy, I want to end the story on a positive note, and sincerely so.

First off, I’d like to say that I am a very optimistic person. My optimism is (hopefully) not idiotic. I just genuinely believe that there is meaning to our being here on Earth, that we are here to do a job, and that, philosophically speaking, the things are taken care of.

Yes, every now and then, we have to deal with horrible things, face challenges, scream, cry, lament—and yet the most important thing is to keep going--and with each tear and each scream, shed our delusions and confusions, and find love.

Which is to say, despite the fact that I have a somewhat gloomy prediction for the next ten years, it does not feel hopeless to me at all. Sad and unnecessary, yes—but even in that, there is light. We are on a journey, and this journey has never been intended as a torment. Never.

This is where our free will brought us by this moment. It’s an adventure, and sometimes the adventure goes through a hostile terrain, but it’s an adventure intended to wake us up from soul slumber and make us “pure” (meaning, free from hostile energies and in tune with our soul core). We are dignified people with agency and the power to prevail.

Where does the torment come from, then?

A certain amount of challenges is good for our soul growth. But right now it’s simply that collectively, we are experimenting with sticking our fingers into an electrical outlet, “because we can.”

So right now, the world is in a pretty pitiful state. It is in a pitiful state because for a few thousand years, liars have been in charge. By tricks, they’ve squeezed themselves into power, and turned the world upside down.

Those joy-envious liars have lied about where we come from and where we go. They’ve lied about God. They‘ve introduced guilt associated with walking up-straight. They’ve lied about the need for “good” people to comply with the “emperor” (or the emperor’s contemporary representative, the TV). They’ve breathed into existence their sick, elaborate, spiritually toxic scam that started many centuries ago and has been since internalized by billons of people who mean well. Those billions often include our loved ones and family members, and it is painful to deal with, but it’s easier to deal with once you figure out that you are dealing with scam victims, and that It is that scam that is creating the prevalence of torment. The world is not in a healthy state, and most people walking the Earth today aren’t even fully themselves.

The anatomy of the trick

It seems like the individuals who have chosen evil have created the torment primarily by tricking good but maybe a little wobbly human beings into doing things that their own soul knows aren’t great things to do.

I think self-betrayal is at the root of it. It’s that feeling “dirty” (often subconsciously) that doesn’t let people really pray to the skies from the heart of hearts, and get help.

As a result of being spiritually poisoned by the tricksters and committing deeds that their soul knows weren’t great things to do, they have to then rebel “harder and harder” against what their soul knows, rebel against their own soul authority and their own spiritual compass. They “have to” do it because if they look in the mirror honestly, they’ll have to accept that they have an obligation to admit—and correct--their mistakes. And that’s work. Again, “work.”

And in order to avoid “work,” they “have to” disconnect more from their “conscience,” (i.e. “co-knowledge,” i.e. “soul”) so as not to deal with the disturbing feeling that they’ve done something they shouldn’t have.

And then, in an effort to block out what they don’t want to ponder, they become dependent on the intellectual “drug” of distraction, on chatty television hosts, on echo chambers, on noise, and noise more noise—anything to muffle the voice of their soul telling them to stop slacking and do their job.

And so it goes. And most people are half-zombies. And we have a long way to go.

Tricks no more

But we can always say no to the scammers and start our healing. And fix our mistakes, or at least begin to fix them, and then continue to fix them until they are fixed.

And really, I promise, we can come to life this very second. This very second. Love heals all. Love is what our every cell is made of.

Hang in there.

