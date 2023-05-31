Tessa Fights Robots

INGRID C DURDEN
May 31, 2023

Seems like you are in a worse place than I am, small town GA here, and life has more or less returned to normal. Last week a few had read the misinformation rags and were wearing masks again. But that were only a handful. Cashiers and delivery people here do their jobs as before the scamdemic. Got other friends than before, we are gathering in small circle again, celebrating birthdays. I am in a majority black town and very little people got jabbed. Mostly richer, white people. I am poor white people LOL

Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jun 1, 2023Edited

I often have to remind myself that throughout history there has always been a "remnant" of people who see the truth regardless of the level of poison, propaganda, and everything else thrown at them. Up to the point of death in many cases. It's tempting to wish for the level of ignorance that most of the public blindly enjoys, but I always end up being glad I am aware of the truth and the discernment I have. What's scary is seeing how many people who claim to be part of the remnant already thinking that everything is back to normal. I see it in comments all over the place, including this post. Nothing is over. The majority of the public still doesn't see what's coming. And many think they can just move and be free from the plans of these monsters at the helm. Sorry to say, there's no where to run. Is no one paying attention? Did no one hear John Kerry gleefully declaring the war on farming? If people think they can just move to a rural area and magically they won't endure the world Tessa described... You are fooling yourselves. I live in a rural area and see lots of the same things here and as far as "covid" went, we were locked down and masked here too. There were just a few more of us who said hell no. People need to take off their rose colored glasses and see what Tessa is talking about. This dystopian hellscape is everywhere. It will be the future. Unless we who can see and hear are willing to permanently join the remnant and *stay awake* and on guard. Only then will we have a chance at stopping or reversing what's happening. I shudder when I remember that only 8 people made it onto Noah's ark. The rest of the world had gone completely mad. Great post Tessa!!!

