Photo by Muhammad Yasir on Unsplash

This story is not about fancy, sciencey stuff like DNA contamination of COVID vaccines but about basic dirt and filth in various products and environments we trust.

For cultural reasons, many of us assume that we here in the West are clean, that foods and medicines sold to us are pristine—not free of unthinkable toxins, perhaps—but at least, not disgusting in a classic way.

Well, sorry, we’ve been living in a fantasy world. That bubble is bust.

Whole Foods slapped (mildly) for unsanitary (not mildly) conditions at a kitchen in MA (2016)

AP: