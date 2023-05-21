Contamination
The filthy edition
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This story is not about fancy, sciencey stuff like DNA contamination of COVID vaccines but about basic dirt and filth in various products and environments we trust.
For cultural reasons, many of us assume that we here in the West are clean, that foods and medicines sold to us are pristine—not free of unthinkable toxins, perhaps—but at least, not disgusting in a classic way.
Well, sorry, we’ve been living in a fantasy world. That bubble is bust.
Whole Foods slapped (mildly) for unsanitary (not mildly) conditions at a kitchen in MA (2016)
AP:
The Food and Drug Administration has sent Whole Foods Market a letter over “serious violations” at a Massachusetts kitchen, warning the grocer that food prepared there “may have been contaminated with filth.”
The FDA’s Public Health Service describes multiple inspections condu…