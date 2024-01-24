Countering the Biosecurity State: Conversation with Kevin Nathaniel

This story is a conversation with Kevin Nathaniel. It’s an important conversation. Kevin is one of my most favorite people in this world. He is a true leader, and he has a way of staying even-headed and full of love even when dealing with tough challenges, injustices, propaganda, enchanted people, and all sorts of things that we have to face at this time in particular and also in general, as human beings on Earth.

Kevin has been the musical soul of the New York freedom rallies all though the dark times. He always knows how to make people feel good and dance and focus not on the superficial, not on the hype or any divisive talking points, but on the timeless heart that can guide us in our exciting and challenging journey back home. He has also been involved in the home schooling movement in New York.

On my end, I am extremely impressed by how Kevin has stayed balanced very steadily and humbly while so many good people have been distracted or seduced—hopefully, temporarily—by the “tyrant in the mirror” or by various CIA spells. In other words, Kevin is the real deal, a ray of sunshine in a world of manipulation, a sunny soul.

Kevin was one of the first people I interviewed when I just started my podcast, Make Language Great Again. In our first interview, he told a very detailed story of his journey through 2020.

In the recent interview, we talk about things urgent and timeless. We talk about the biosecurity state, about Kevin’s take on spiritual and bodily freedom, his heart-centered strong position against the genocide in Gaza—and how he manages to balance his support for the people of Gaza with his work with Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s campaign, given that Bobby has expressed his strong and unconditional support of Israel.

The most important takeaway is the need to focus not on fear but on building relationships and on the beauty and joy ahead of us, whatever it means to YOU.

I really enjoyed my conversation with Kevin. Hope that you enjoy it, too!

If you want to connect to Kevin, you can do it through his YouTube, Instagram, or website.

