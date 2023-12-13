Making sense of life during the times of the lousy reset: a conversation with Steve Poikonen

This story is about my conversation with Steve Poikonen, host of Slow News Day Show and AMWakeup, among other things. The conversation took place more than half a year ago (April 2023). Amazingly, it didn’t age.

This was a free-form dialogue between two human beings making sense of how to live during the times of the not so great reset. The not so great reset is still here, so…

Time for the famous Russian joke. The joke: “And suddenly, just like that, there was this white grand piano sitting there, right behind the bushes…”

The joke is my way of saying that I’ll will be on Steve’s show tomorrow (December 13), at 11:30am EST. I am sure Steve will tweet the link a couple of hours in advance. (My Twitter is up and down, so if you want to tune in, please check out Steve’s Twitter tomorrow.) Our conversations usually end up half-philosophical and half-bizarre (and always fun), and it’s been a minute, so I am greatly looking forward to that.

Note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate