Four Died Trying: A Conversation with Filmmakers Libby Handros and John Kirby

This story is about my conversation with Libby Handros and John Kirby, the people behind the documentary series that kept me sane early in the “COVID” days, called Perspective on the Pandemic. A lot of their work has been hard-censored, removed from YouTube, etc.

Today, Libby and John are focused on another documentary film series called Four Died Trying. In our interview, we talked about their work and about how censorship during the McCarthy era compares to today. We also talked about the common thread between the four people who were assassinated. In their opinion, the common thread is the fact that they tried to unite Americans from different ancestries and walks of life for a common machine-endangering cause.



Libby Handros and John Kirby are the producer and director, respectively, of Four Died Trying, a series of documentary films that will be released over the next few years that examine the courageous lives and catastrophic deaths of John Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert Kennedy.



Both John and Libby have long backgrounds in film and television, producing award-winning programming for major networks and independently on the festival and theatrical circuit. Most recently they produced the groundbreaking Perspectives on the Pandemic, a series of interviews with dissident scientists which premiered in march of 2020 and which was promptly censored after millions of views.

Oh, and I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t insert a bit of peasant skepticism about all empires and a bit of personal philosophy into the interview. I hope you enjoy the interview and the film!

