This story is a part of the series I am writing about the relationship between “long COVID,” undiagnosed infections, and immunosuppressive / contaminated / toxic “vaccines.” The point is to illustrate the lamentable state of modern medicine where—yes, some surgeries are still advanced and they do save lives—but when it comes to the actual understanding of how the body works, the presentation is all-confident but mysteries are abound. The causes of modern diseases are often “unknown” or “not understood,” which of course is particularly true when understanding them in earnest would displease the medical mob. But the tone of the voice is confident, and there are so many products to sell!

When I started digging into the mystery of “COVID” and “long COVID” as a very curious lay person, I had the advantage of not being distracted or limited by the things that “all doctors know to be self-evident.” So I looked with an open mind. And in the process, I realized yet again just how “hypothetical” the entire “official” medicine is. Very often, the doctors have very little idea why their patients are sick with this thing or another—but none the less, they say fancy words and assign one of the fancy syndromes from their book of syndromes, and the fancy syndromes sound impressive just because the words are printed in books and have been uttered out loud too many times to be "wrong.”

(It is kind of like the argument about conspiracy theories: if they were true and the things were not what they seemed, then someone would have surely found out—but no, that “somebody” can’t be you.)

I have written before about the extensive connection between the mysterious neurological issues, dementia, autism, etc.—and various unseemly bugs throwing undercover bug parties on the inside. Personally, I am of the opinion that CNS infections could be a major cause of those things.

But the general mystery of official medicine doesn’t end in the neurological sphere. Let us take, for example, asthma. As a hopeful lay person, I was originally under the impression that because this is such a common disease, doctors surely have a clue. But no! Asthma is on the list of diseases whose cause is “unknown.”

Health experts have not identified a specific cause of asthma. Instead, researchers believe it’s caused by a variety of factors.

Genetics: If your parent or sibling has asthma, you’re more likely to develop it.

History of viral infections: People with a history of severe viral infections during childhood, such as respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV), may be more likely to develop asthma.

Hygiene hypothesis: When babies are not exposed to enough bacteria in their early months and years, their immune systems may not become strong enough to fight off asthma and other allergic conditions.

By the way, there seems to be a connection between “asthma” and mold exposure but the formal talk around it tends to be hypothetical—again—and goes as far as mycotoxins and allergic reactions, not so much infections. And it makes all the sense in the world that breathing in mycotoxins is bad. It is also bad to eat ‘em as citric acid, a common food additive cheaply made from a pathogenic mold (here’s an article I wrote about it earlier). But mycotoxins are not the only things that are being breathed in, it’s also the spores whose entire purpose is to grow! (On the practical note, some essential oils, like thyme and pine, can kill them in the air.)

Here are some more examples where the doctors “don’t know”:

Doctors don’t know exactly what causes the immune system to misfire. Yet some people are more likely to get an autoimmune disease than others.

Type 1 diabetes

Doctors don’t know exactly what causes type 1 diabetes. For some reason, the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

Type 1.5 diabetes

Type 1.5 is an autoimmune condition that occurs when the pancreas is attacked by your own antibodies. as in type 1. It may be genetic, but more research is needed.

The exact cause of ASD is unknown. The most current research demonstrates there’s no single cause. Some suspected risk factors for ASD include:

having an immediate family member who’s autistic

certain genetic mutations

fragile X syndrome and other genetic disorders

being born to older parents

low birth weight

metabolic imbalances

exposure to heavy metals and environmental toxins

a maternal history of viral infections

fetal exposure to the medications valproic acid or thalidomide (Thalomid)

On a side note, phew. There is one thing that the doctors know about the ailments whose cause they don’t know. They are absolutely positive that no matter what causes them, it is not the vaccines, not even the ones that are manufactured with moldy ingredients or whose ingredients are uhm, unknown.

Oh, and about that Alzheimer’s. I am still amazed how after a gazillion dollars in funding, it was shown that the top “seminal” work on Alzheimer’s—on which said funding was mostly based—and been forged.

But look, puppy! PUPPY!! OVER THERE! Moving on…

Photo by Taylor Sondgeroth on Unsplash

