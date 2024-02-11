Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tessa Lena's avatar
Tessa Lena
6h

Study linking lupus to EBV https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.ady0210

And sure enough, I meant EBV, not EPV. Typos are God's way of keeping me humble :-) But then, I am writing my articles by hand, myself (no AI), which is getting less and less true nowadays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Conway Judge's avatar
Conway Judge
Feb 11, 2024Edited

Long Covid - Chronic fatigue syndrome - Lyme disease - Gulf War syndrome - Floxed

Aging - dementia - liver and kidney failure - heart disease

Mitochondria are damaged

You are not just one body

Nor a bundle of organs

But trillions of cells

And each cell needs energy

It's the reason we eat and breathe

To get oxygen and glucose

To fuel our cells

And mitochondria are what make this happen

Mitochondria have DNA, their own DNA and it can be damaged by spike protein

And other toxins, stressors

When mitochondria hurt

Cells don't work

Tissues don't function

Organs malfunction

And you die

Mitochondria are the reason why

And good luck finding a cure

Because we may as well be looking for the fountain of eternal youth

We can however slow down the damage

But it isn't by taking another possible poison

It requires discipline

Of both body and nutrition

Habits - stress - sleep - movement

It requires learning

And trial and error

There is no quick fix to this terror

It's slow and steady wins the race

Or burn out and fall on your face

Trust me I know

I've had chronic fatigue syndrome since ages ago

It's a real pain in the ass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Tessa Lena and others
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture