Conversation with Feargus O'Connor Greenwood, Author of "180 Degrees: Unlearn The Lies You've Been Taught To Believe"

I had a fascinating conversation with Feargus O’Connor Greenwood, the author of a book that is making rounds, “180 Degrees: Unlearn The Lies You've Been Taught To Believe.”

A few people mentioned the book to me, and I wanted to talk to Feargus and get a feel for how he, Feargus, the human being, sees the world, where he comes from, what has shaped his views, etc. To me, when it comes to intellectual works, the journey of the soul is always the most intriguing part.

Feargus’ vision is really best perceived from watching the interview or reading his book. His book is one of the thickest books I’ve ever held in my hands, and it’s about a lot of things, including analysis of many “conspiracy theories,” his unique spiritual views, and a psychological technique he has devised to “redpill” or, in his words, “pinkpill.”

Now, an important point. In the interview, Feargus touches upon spiritual possession. Because this topic sometimes tends to spook people, which is not good energy, I wrote a special piece about it to remove the spook. I highly recommend that if you haven’t read it, you read it before you watch the interview, and that you approach the topic with a cool head and total and complete faith in the good protective power of the Creator, good spiritual forces, the universe, however you think about those things.

Without further ado, I hope you enjoy the interview with Feargus! His book can be purchased on Amazon, here.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate