The Bolus Theory of Vaccine Injury: Conversation with Marc Girardot

Last month, I had a very hearty and passionate exchange with Marc Girardot, the author of The Needle’s Secret and a proponent of the “bolus theory” of vaccine injury. At times, our conversation looked like we were getting at each other’s throats a little—but it was all in the name of non-endangering traditional European intellectual debate in which both people go, “I like you BUT what I am saying is obviously correcter than what you are saying,” etc. :)



Jokes aside, I have a sincere, thinker-to-thinker loving feeling and appreciation of Marc’s work and of his desire to understand the world in a way that makes sense to him, at this moment in time. The point of an honest quest is to dig, and agree, and disagree, and hope that somewhere in that process, we all get better clarity about how things actually work.

On my end, I think that some parts of Marc’s arguments make a lot of sense, some parts to my senses are debatable, and on other parts, I don’t know enough and would need to do more digging before I make up my mind—but in any case, the conversation was a lot of fun, I feel like I made a friend, and I think Marc for engaging in our debate!

I am significantly less moderate than Marc in my opinions about the pharmaceutical mob—but it is possible to have different perspectives and still have a good conversation, so…

The bolus theory

In general terms, Marc’s view is that the main source of vaccine injury is accidental IVs, i.e. when a bolus (concentrated dose) of an injectable product designed for intramuscular consumption goes straight into the vein.

He believes, to the best of my understanding, that accidental IVs are also the main source of cancer via damaged stem cells. He also believes that accidental IVs are the reason for most chronic conditions of the modern age, etc.

On my end, I believe that there are multiple contributing factors to all those things. Certainly, there is nothing great about a toxic / biologically contaminated / genotoxic substance going IV—but it is also not great to inject a person with a toxic / biologically contaminated / genotixic substance, full stop.

So, in my view, accidental IVs may account for quick and dramatic vaccine side effects but when it comes to slower developing ones, those could be a result of old school toxins, biological contamination (mycoplasma, parasites, molds, etc.) or, in the case of COVID injections, the fact that those gene therapy products do, in scientific terms, God knows what.

Intramuscular injections 101

When a substance in injected into the muscle, it eventually gets into the bloodstream but not as quickly as it would if one gets an IV. The substance may also be absorbed by the lymphatic system or—theoretically, at least—stay local to the site of injection and only impact the “local” cells. From an explanation that I got from an honest and brave doctor friend, some steroid injections are designed to stay local, in which case the substance is somewhat crystallized and, once injected, takes a while to dissolve.

Of course, we know that the mRNA COVID shots were advertised to the public as something that stays “local,” and then it turned out—which they knew as they were lying to us—that it goes all over the place, including sexual organs, kidneys, hearts, etc.

But even before any COVID injections, for a intramuscular injection to go IV has been considered a rare but potentially hazardous event. That’s why for a while, there was a recommendation in place to aspirate (insert the syringe, draw a little liquid in to make sure there is no blood, and then do the injection without changing the spot). Bizarrely, that recommendation has been updated, and the most recent recommendation is to NOT aspirate.

Stem cell theory of cancer

Marc supports the stem cell theory of cancer (some background here and here) and believes that the driver is injections going IV.

On my end, I don’t have a fully-formed opinion on the subject because I have not looked into it enough.

I know that the stem cell theory of cancer does exist. At the same time, I know that cancer cells use anaerobic metabolism while stem cells use oxidative metabolism, and that’s considered a substantial difference between those two types of cells.

As a practical peasant, I think that this theory or that theory, we are still best off taking good care of our bodies and hopefully avoiding shoddy procedures as much as we can.

Infectious theory of chronic illness and vax injury

On my end, I have been looking deeply into the “infectious” origin of neurological issues and chronic illness, and I feel strongly that at least portion of vax injury is due to undiagnosed bacterial, fungal, or parasitic infections, exacerbated by environmental poisons, EMFs, stress, toxin-laden and /or additionally contaminated vaccines, etc.

It makes sense to me that if a toxic and/or contaminated vaccine (not just COVID vaccine but any vaccine) accidentally goes IV, the side effect could be more dramatic than if it just went into the muscle and were absorbed slowly. But if it is contaminated with, say, mold, the mold would still find its way into the bloodstream, bypassing the normal immune guards. So maybe the person wouldn’t experience anything right away—but he would still risk developing various “mystery symptoms” years down the road, and at that point, who would even think to link ‘em to that one injection he got when he was still a kid?

When it comes to autism …. well, “autism” is not even a real diagnosis, it’s an approximate term that refers to a neurological disarray that expresses itself in a range of symptoms that today’s doctors have agreed to call “autism.” In this conversation, we discuss the correlation of symptoms of “autism” with other conditions, such as leaky gut, etc. From the “infectious” perspective, it makes perfect logical sense that if a child is infected with mold, or toxo, or one of many similarly not-so-great-for-you bugs, brain would not be the only organ infected, and there would be a microbial war going on inside their gut, with a potential depletion of bifidobacteria, etc.

For that reason, I think that while it is very bad to get crap—sorry for the flowery language—injected straight into one’s vein, injecting crap into the muscle of one’s arm is still not good at all.

Additional remarks about the things mentioned in the interview

I think there are multiple routes through which an injection can cause neurological issues, including “autism” or seizures (potential routes would be infection, toxins, and yes, getting a dose of random crap where it’s not supposed to go). But I don’t think an injection can cause instant Down Syndrome, assuming it’s defined as having an extra copy of chromosome 21. So in that particular extremely tragic case, it must have been something else, maybe what they had was not the Down Syndrome but another disease.

Disclaimer, and this applies to all I say: this peasant’s humble philosophical thoughts aren’t medical advice as this peasant doesn’t have a medical degree and is not formally qualified to give medical advice. Please find and consult your favorite honest doctor, etc.

