Impending Medical Doom—AGAIN—and What We Can Do to Stay Sane
Antifungal and antiparasitic foods and spices and lots of laughter are a good start... and maybe ignoring the TV
As everyone has probably heard already, there are rumors—again—of impending medical doom.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, over a hundred people allegedly died from a mysterious flu-like illness over the past month, and authorities are “on alert.”
Okay, here are few thoughts.
An interlude about the greedy mobsters who want Africa to themselves
The De…