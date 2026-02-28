Photo by Bob Bailey on Wikimedia Commons

Once upon a time, during the Obama years, I had a dream.

In that dream, there was a foreign attack on New York, and bombs were falling, and people were running, and the places dear to me were getting destroyed, and “our peaceful past” was getting forever separated from “how things are now.”

As we were running, a new way of living was being born, a life with no security and no predictable future, a life where bombs were falling, and we the people were forced to run, run, run.



As I was running in that dream, I remember feeling very angry at those who had launched the senseless, cruel attack. Very angry. I remember that.

Then I woke up.

I was in my bed in New York. All was good.

Slowly, as I was coming back to the “awake” reality and getting reacquainted with the peaceful world, an undeniable truth installed itself right in front of my eyes.

What I saw in that dream was reality for the people who were running and running and stretching their wounded hands to cover their children’s heads from “our” charming bombs.

Democratic bombs and Republican bombs. Male bombs and female bombs. Bombs.

War games. Excuses for cruelty. Men and women launching murder weapons from far away, as if it’s VR. Men and women who really don’t care.

Everyone desensitized to everyone else.

Coping mechanisms.

Sadism as a service.

Frozen souls, playing their S&M games, and innocent people of all religions and races, running in fear.

Innocent souls, forced to run, suffer, bleed, die, lose family members, curse and cry.

And it’s been this way for a long time.

:(

What do we do?!!!!!!

I feel that we are in a place where we really need to call out for help.

When I don’t know what to do, I pray.

How about we pray together to be guided on how to solve this?

Even if we don’t know as of yet, even if nothing we’ve tried doing so far has really worked, how about we pray to be shown a new way that works?

How about we start praying to the Creator to bring peace and justice to all innocent people, in a way that the Creator knows? Maybe the Creator knows a way that is better than anything we might have thought of so far? How about we learn to decline the temptation to view geopolitics in terms of “our team” and “their team,” and ask the Creator to sort it out in a genuinely wise, fair, and mysterious way?

Why don’t we ask the Creator to protect all innocent people—no matter the place and the faith—and to deal with today’s deliberate sadists in a way that protects all the innocent fairly, in the way that the Creator knows?



Prayer is energy. Prayers do work. The misguided, super-wounded sadists-in-chief have been trying very hard to keep us separate, in order to trick us into praying in a disarray.

We can all pray for the same thing. Peace and justice for all, in a way that the Creator knows.

We can start now.

We can open our hearts and pray for peace and justice for all, in a way that the Creator knows, sweetly for us.

We can pray every day.

That is what I do, as I also try to live my life in a way that is consistent with how I pray.

Here is a good prayer for peace from my dear friend Kevin Nathaniel.

Here is an extremely helpful take on effective resistance from John Trudell

Here are some outcries I’ve written about war.

I also like the missive from Charles Eisenstein (in fact, it compelled me to drop everything and type all this).

