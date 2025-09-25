Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” ― George Orwell, "1984"

https://www.ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.html

3 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Hi Tessa.

It's been a while. The usual excuses as a reader ... flooded with information, and just trying to keep a grip on my own immediate life.

Just wanted to say I resonated with your essay here, and wanted to add some of my conclusions about the nature of these aristocrats who would have us believe.

The majority of people are neither always saints nor sinners, and depending on our definition of 'morality', and who is on the receiving end of our actions, we tread a continuum of moral behavior in every action we take. But it is the relatively small, self-selecting ruling class I am addressing below.

I realize I've said this before, but I increasingly believe a large percentage of the ruling class are genetically predetermined to be high in Cluster B personality traits — dark triads, trauma or not — the pathological narcissists, Machiavellian opportunists, and morphologically defined psychopaths among us. The Ponerology Substack has a lot to say about them.

The minimum I've found in the psychiatric literature is 1% of any general population, but Social Psychologist and popular writer / influencer Jonathan Haidt estimates closer to somewhere between 5 to 10% of any population will behave badly under the cover of anonymity when the shit hits the fan. Other research has shown 30% of American CEOs are high in these traits, and recent research is showing a high percentage of those attracted to the nursing (Nurse Ratchet a grim Hollywood archetype) and teaching profession are high in these traits ... and I suspect similar percentages on the bread-and-circuses side of the fine arts and performing arts.

As peasants in the past were raised to believe their king was 'ordained by God' or the Chinese equivalent of the emperor ruling by a 'mandate from heaven' ... these god-kings have always been mostly high-functioning, pathological narcissists, opportunists, and psychopaths ... drawn to concentrations of secular power like moths to a flame.

Through charisma or fear, they've always attempted to gaslight the majority, and were usually successful, largely because they had likewise deceived themselves into believing in their role. A thriving and educated middle-class has been the exception in history, not the rule. And we seem to be in the process of returning to a feudal norm of 'we will own nothing and the god-kings will be somewhat happy'. At least they will receive their narcissistic supply.

Science, history, religion, education, governance ... all in the fine print of the legally binding mandates and User Agreements drafted by the likes of Klaus Schwab, Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Larry Fink, and so on. ... are subject to unilateral changes under the cover of dealing with their next manufactured emergency or crisis, like a Depression-era, mobster protection racket.

But their end game of pillage and plunder is the same. Their mandates and legal changes are designed to deprive us of not only human rights, but humanity itself. Authenticity and moral autonomy among the peasants are seen as a threat to the otherwise hollow identity of would-be god-kings. Without that constant narcissistic supply, they would wither and die.

Other than tactical choices of when, where, how, and why to speak up, and when to keep a low profile, I don't know how to deal with them. I suspect they are an inextricable part of our collective human genome. The dark side of human nature, and possibly a built-in self-destruct mechanism for the shelf life of our species.

Meh. Dogs are cool. And dolphins. And crows. Maybe their turn to evolve?

My morning, therapeutic rant finished.

Cheers from Japan Tessa!

Keep up the good fight.

2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
