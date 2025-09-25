You know my stance on war. War is horrible. Most people don’t want war.

The aristocrats, however, are extremely confused in their perception of life on Earth—and very hungry for power. Yes, there are actual human beings whose full-time job and passion at this moment in time is to steal from all. They are addicts. They are self-proclaimed magicians. Their confusion may be coming from an ancient trauma, and for an honest person it is hard to say how exactly the addiction started (it’s a deep existential dive for another time)—but the game is many thousands of years old—and right now, they are reeeeally addicted to theft. They feel very special, and very naked without controlling all—and they choose to continue fighting amongst themselves like they did for millennia, seeking an upper hand over other aristocrat clans. In the olden days, perhaps, they sent their children to war in flesh— but today, they just use the bodies and minds of “regular” human beings whom they perceive as “disposable” and inferior to themselves—to fight their despicable mob-like wars.

This arrangement is very unhelpful to most people of planet Earth. Speaking for myself, I am strongly against unjust war, and the side that I always take is the side of all innocent human beings who end up in the role of cannon meat for no good reason at all.

Too unnecessary, too absurd, too unfair. I have family members who fought in both world wars, I have feelings about this.

We all know that there is an immediate cost of war: stolen lives, stolen homes, terror, blood, human parts scattered around, widows’ laments, orphans’ tears, frozen shock, screaming grief.

There is also “residual” grief. There is an internalized perception of smallness and helplessness (that the illegitimate masters want), there is a lingering force that keeps people shrunk and confused. And of course, because we are dealing with what Steven Newcomb calls the System of Domination, the illegitimate masters don’t just stop at one act of violence, they keep doing unfair and violent things to maintain and deepen the wound.

They are thieves!!!

Back in Eastern Europe where I am from, this is palpable. There is this unreasonably high internalized tolerance of abuse. Yes, there is a rebellion, too—and contempt for the masters—but the rebellion sits right on top of the internalized perception that abuse is how things must be. The rebellion is an expression of courage, an outcry—but somewhere down there, there is an energy that says, “yes I may sacrifice myself but in this strongmen-controlled world, bad guys win.”

It’s an energy of not believing in one’s power, it goes something like this: “Yes we are going to laugh at ourselves in this messed up world, and we may even laugh at the rulers upstairs in the privacy of our kitchens and our minds but of course, the abuse is here to stay. How old are you to expect otherwise? That is life. It’s just life, that is what human life is like. You will suffer less if you just accept it as the normal state of affairs, work around the boot, and try to enjoy life.”

A real-life story

A few days ago, I was moved by a a conversation with a friend. I got a glimpse of what “ordinary war” looks like back in my larger post-Soviet home. I don’t follow the politics of Eastern Europe too closely but I talked to a friend in Ukraine who lives close to the “front line,” and, based on his story, life over there looks like this:

Explosions in the city a few times a week — “What can you do, we are coping, we are used to this.”

If you are male, you can easily be kidnapped off the street on your way to work by a random patrol—and sent to war.



I hear that may also happen in Russia, don’t know how widespread it is and the exact bureaucracy involved but I am sure that every parent everywhere is doing whatever they can to “write their children off.” (“Writing off” is a term that is used in the former USSR, it stands for obtaining a “medical exemption” of some sort for a male to make him officially “unfit” for the military. Traditionally, in the USSR, it was accomplished by bribes.)

If you are male, in practical terms, you can’t leave the country—even if on paper, you can. If you try—even you have an exemption—you may be detained and … sent to war.

How is this a dignified human life?

And no, this is not about “good” or “bad” Ukrainians or Russians or Chinese or Americans or Arabs or Jews. We are living, breathing human beings with hearts. We are not extensions of our empires. We are not our flags. We are people. I love all.

I don’t know what to do about this war or that war because the aristocrats on both sides of the ocean have found ways to mess with people’s heads and tempt good people on the ground from all over the globe to go at each other, to hurt each other, to cut each other’s throats, giving birth to learned indignity, learned helplessness, lasting anger, lasting resentment, generational wounds—and for what? For what?!!!

To assist the illegitimate masters in prevailing over other illegitimate masters? Woopty doo. To help ‘em get a fatter slice of the pie that they don’t even really plan to share with the people on the ground?

How long are we going to collectively treat war as if it were competitive sports without paying attention to the fact that we are on the same team?

I am praying for the smoothest fortification of all of us, human beings. I am praying for all of us to connect to our real hearts, grow a pair, and refuse to throw other people under the bus, even if they don’t look or don’t pray like us.

Can you imagine what the world will be like when we cry to God for peace from our deepest hearts, knowing that God is capable of bringing just peace?

Our awakening and our non-compliance start in our hearts.

That is all.

Monument to Good Soldier Svejk (a literary character created by Czech writer Jaroslav Hašek)

