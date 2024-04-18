A beautiful talk about power and getting out of our own way
We are born to do good things, we need to insist on shining, that is how we eventually defeat the great reset
This is one of the most profound talks ever delivered, from 13 years ago, and if you sense what John Trudell is talking about, you can get cues on how you can walk an effective path toward “defeating the great reset.”
He goes after the heart of the problem. He hints at what the issue really is, and how it works in earnest. He certainly steps on many pop…