There is a war (again). To be precise, this war is not a new war. But we have eyes and internet access, and we feel it more.

We feel it.

I feel it.

It is humbling to know that I don’t have the ability to this-dimensionally instantly stop this war. It is true for most of us regular people. We feel it but within the rules of the domination game, our money and our pressuring power don’t remotely compare to the monster of financial influence (multiplied by the lack of compassion) of the few lost souls who are pushing to sacrifice more life to fill the void where their hearts are supposed to be.

We feel it.

It’s frustrating to be witnesses to an atrocity and not be able to interfere.

We feel war, and we grieve.

We grieve our helplessness in the face of abuse. That is true for those on the right, and those on the left, and those of us in-between--despite the fact that the Pavlonian words, flying so readily off our lips, may make us sound like we are on different sides of this game. It may feel t…