Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Berger's avatar
Steven Berger
Aug 31, 2023

Despite all of the obvious distressing outward circumstances in our world today, I am quite confident that there is something almost unimaginably good, in the best sense of the word, in store for us as Human Beings. Whether or not we choose to participate in this 'Great Good Thing' is still entirely up to each one of us depending upon our Intelligent or Unintelligent use of things, but the fact that it exists and is available to us, that I have no doubt of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
William dunker's avatar
William dunker
Aug 31, 2023

Tessa of all your articles that I have read and I believe that is all of them, this is definitely my favorite. I have believed for a long time now that for me the most important lesson in how to stay optimistic and learning is simply to accept full responsibility for everything you encounter in life with no regard for blame or fault. Those two words are no longer in my vocabulary. By doing so you completely free yourself to learn the lessons you need to learn and grow, and by doing so it reflects a deep love and concern for your own soul and of others. Anyway thank you for this masterpiece and I pray that you will be richly blessed. May it be so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture