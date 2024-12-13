Sweeping the Body: Meet Serrapeptase Enzyme
A primer on serrapeptase enzyme (technical details and private philosophical thoughts, never medical advice because I am not an MD)
This story is about the serrapeptase enzyme, an enzyme famed for its ability to clean up cellular debris and eat at biofilm (disrupting biofilm aids in healing chronic infections). Why am I writing about it? Well, we’ve been talking about various ways to strengthen ourselves in the face of the “impending medical doom” (sigh)—and becau…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.