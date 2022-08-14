Poking Holes in the Global Coup: A Conversation with Anne Gibbons
Tyranny rising? Cartoons to the rescue!
This story is about a wonderful cartoonist by the name of Anne Gibbons.
For nearly four decades, Anne enjoyed a very successful cartoonist career, publishing her work in well-known news outlets and glossy magazines.
And then 2020 happened—and, seeing that we are being conned and abused, she turned her proverbial pencil against the tyranny we are facing…
