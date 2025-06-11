Yes, we are living inside a multi-psyop, and the time for us to break free and take our lives back is now.

Yes, for real.

But first, we need to understand what the psyop is actually made of—and because it is primarily of a spiritual nature and needs to be pondered as such, we need to look deeper than just the surface-level story about a digital concentration camp. The psyop manifests itself through abusive entities like Rockefeller Medicine, or vaccine mandates, or the overcall pandemic panopticon, or the CBDC—but those are just the visible and very painful expressions of the underlying entity in the invisible world.

In my own life, some 10-12 years ago, I really got into the topic of Big Tech and transhumanist hubris and decided that telling the story of digital slavery was very important—and I tried to do just that from my heart, through articles and through art. Five years ago, I felt that telling that story, still new to most, was crucial, and I started near-screaming about it. But now, after watching closely what is happening—and also evolving my soul and my views— I think that the story of digital slavery (true and important as it is) is only a surface-level story—while the real psyop is much deeper, much more intricate than a story about the attempt to build a digital concentration camp.

Don’t get me wrong, a digital concentration camp is what they are trying to establish for the bulk of the human kind, and we gotta fight that. (Here is a sci-fi story I wrote about it in 2019, I am kind of proud of it, check it out.) But it really goes so much deeper, and because it goes much deeper, being successful at resisting digital slavery in practice, as opposed to just feeling pain about it or shaking fists about it, requires a much deeper understanding of what is going on, letting go of our preconceptions, and a genuine understanding of our multi-dimensional soul.

Meanwhile, the “authors” of the psyop are rather keen on keeping us in the dark and under a yoke. My pet peeve: they are doing a lot of tricks to make us react only to messages that don’t lead to real solutions, while rejecting the difficult task of really thinking, really-really thinking, and allowing our all-knowing, God-inspired, non-branded eternal soul guide us out of this mess.

We are being bombarded—and have been bombarded for centuries—with false advertisements about who the oppressor is. Or rather, we are being told very tricky stories—half-truths, half-lies, and the messages are constructed on purpose to sound extremely believable due to how vividly they describe back to us the pain that we feel. (Pretending to understand our pain is a very powerful psychological weapon, it’s like torturing someone while wearing a costume and a mask, then coming into the room in plain clothes and breaking the person down by pretending to be an understanding friend. A practical tip: whenever someone’s message is about understanding or channeling your pain, and then leading you on toward more anger by telling you or poetically implying how justified you are in your anger at a given enemy group of people, this is very likely to be a cold-blooded trap, wrapped in fake understanding and meant to distract you from real solutions while giving you a chance to worship your wounds and vent your pain… so, beware.)

We are being targeted—and have been for centuries—with heavy psychological weaponry that has to do mostly with the type of emotional energy that the aspiring masters are trying to evoke out of us.

They dream that we keep crying, screaming, feeling small, feeling arrogant, blaming each other, blaming the other little guy, blaming our own little sinful errors, eating at our own power, keeping ourselves down, hating each other for how small we feel, killing each other in revenge or out of fear, etc. They dream that we pray to our God not as free co-creators but as dominators of other people’s bodies and souls (i.e. the “missionary position”) or as dejected and humbled slaves. The power of the aspiring masters is rooted, first and foremost, in their understanding of how energy moves in the world, and how to use human beings as “energy batteries” to maintain their, aspiring masters’, dream.

The challenge is that for us, waking up from someone else’s dream can be very uncomfortable because it requires getting “unpossessed” and freeing ourselves up from the energy of their dream, it requires leaving behind some of the foundational myths and ideas (who are not just our thoughts but living energies, artificial spirits coding perceptions) that have been inserted into our lives from the cradle and often internalized. But we surely benefit from waking up, and now is the time to do it for real.

It is time to for us to wake up, stretch our bodies, honor our eternal souls, and leave our enslavement behind.

The surface level of the psyop

“OMG these horrible democrats / Trump supporter deplorables / migrants / Muslims / white people / transgenders / Trump supporters, again, are taking us to our graves! Everyone to the barricades!! Say the right thing NOW! Think like me correct thoughts! Patrol other people’s opinions closely, and get our correct-things-saying people in power, for the love of God!! Then the criminals will be stopped and surely sent to jail, and then ….”

And then …

More war …. more war …. more war …. lockdowns .... operation warp speed … FANTASTIC mRNA shots morphing smoothly into grandma-saving Fauci Ouchies (with a bonus doughnut, none the less), then the menacing winter of illness and death for the unvaccinated, vaccine mandates, new segregation …. then a sigh of relief and a new AI deal …more American freedom mRNA shots and also MenQuadfi … and Palantir … and real ID …. but surely this is strictly about saving us from a deadly pandemic, or about setting us free and [redacted] America First, because, see, WE WON! We are the adults in the room who are totally onto the bad guys! We!!!

Up - down. Left - right. Back and forth.

Yanking us, yanking us, yanking us, keeping us on edge, keeping us angry, anxious, complacent, hurting because we “understand” and “those morons” don’t ….

I don’t know about you but I think that all this puppeteering is not cute. And it’s time for us to stretch our bodies and soul and start thinking.

We have so much going for us. It’s time to wake up.

How I personally started waking up

This is a bit of a heavy story but this is not a focus of the bigger story I am telling here. This is just a true story of how I woke up. When I was a kid in Moscow, I had very rosy ideas about “American democracy.” I thought, American politicians were honest (unlike the in the USSR), and the democracy (“our democracy” lol) was real, and the checks and balances were in place, and the corruption was minimal, and the human rights were observed, and so on. And then, years ago, in America, my abusive ex set me up, and I spent close to a month in jail, and it was ugly there. It was then that I saw the face of the machine for the first time, and I was cured forever from looking at political systems through the eyes of a trusting child.

A deeper level of the psyop

The psyop goes much deeper that this or that political plot, or transhumanism, or the deep state, or the chip.

We’ve been living inside a multi-psyop for a very long time, and now time has come to remember how to breathe.

It is not our fault that we’ve been lied to so badly. There really is a very beautiful existential reason for our long-term trajectory as human beings but right now we are in in the thick of it, in a time when the phony façade is falling apart because it is that time.

Things are dense because the old, make-believe ways are crumbling, and the way we get through this is by seeking real answers (comfortable or not), by being spiritually pure and in union with the Spirit (not other people’s ideas about the Spirit but our own connection to the Spirit, felt directly), by being extremely honest with ourselves, by remembering to love ourselves completely, by building good relationships, and by seeking to remember our eternal nature and our actual purpose on this Earth right now.

This has NOTHING to do with theological or political talking points. We are eternal beings. That is who we are. And it would very silly to turn that into a talking point. This is meant to be lived, felt, breathed, sung—and never used as a rigid talking point.

There is so much more to us than what the eyes see

I am writing this according to the best of my understanding of reality as of this moment, and I want to be speaking of it humbly because speaking humbly of it feels right. Here is how it goes.

Based on how the Creator made us, people are very powerful generators of reality. We are co-creators, the eyes and the hands of God, we cannot be separated from our power, we can only be sometimes tricked into forgetting that God gave us power. That is the case for absolutely every human being on Earth because we are the "feelers" of the Creator through which the Creator experiences a state of make-believe separation from knowing everything that exists.

The perception of separation—the separation that is not real but feels real—is approximately the mechanism that makes free will meaningful and creates a condition where we see the world through our limited human consciousness, from a place that has a self-awareness as a separate being.

People who understand how energy works with their hearts and their minds, and who are completely unwounded (or healed), can do wonders (see: healers and saints).

People who feel dejected, helpless, hurt, abused, and in constant pain are not powerless at all but their energy flow has been yanked off its natural orbit, and so instead of generating a reality that serves their highest good and makes the world beautiful, they generate a reality that perpetuates enslavement and pain—because subconsciously, and “subconsciously” is a key phrase here—enslavement and pain is what they believe the world is, and the world responds.

Our world today is a reflection of collective (mostly subconscious) beliefs.

Keeping that mechanism in mind, trauma (causing lasting wounds) is used as a deliberate weapon by the people who want to be on top of the world while keeping most people of Earth in the dark (and in pain). Trauma has the potential of resetting the "perception," the deep feeling / understanding of what 'real life" looks like. Shocking trauma—an experience of violence or unexpected injustice—acts like spiritual mRNA that has the potential of hijacking one’s “energetic "factory,” i.e. the ability to generate reality that we all have. And then repeating trauma is a like a booster. The person may have started healing, and then boom, more trauma, to mess the person up more.

And that really is the mother of all psyops. The mother of all psyops is not an idea, it’s not an opinion, it is a mechanism, a non-spooky “energy weapon” if you wish, that yanks people's energy off its natural orbit and turns people into unwitting helpers of the machine.

That is why it is so important to take control of our minds.

That is why it is so important to see through their not-so-well-intended attempts to make our traumatic experiences into our identity, our god, our metaphorical abusive spouse whom we just can’t divorce because our “struggle” with that abusive spouse become our “life.” And I would say that most of us have work to do in that department. For me, it’s ongoing work, and I do it like a full-time job.

Now, an important point. having an intellectual understanding of this mechanism is only the first baby stop. One can repeat what I just said fifteen million times, sound very smart, and create no change in practical terms.

(Self-help gurus tell us about manifesting, and that is not wrong, but what they are not saying is that accepting that words have power as a theory and / or paying “only $999” for their course (or whatever) doesn’t do the trick. I believe that the Spirit takes care of our immediate needs at all times but in order to be co-creators of joyous reality consciously, and for love, we need to heal and elevate our consciousness, as opposed to just say fancy words.)

The practical changes—-and we are all somewhere on the journey of freeing our ability to create change, infused with God's love—the practical change comes as we come into ourselves with total joy of life, as we figure out how to heal our bodies and minds—and it's a gradual process. We greatly benefit from it. Internal healing is a great supporter and companion of 'activism." When we are healed, we generate a reality that is healed, and it makes for a more lasting change.

Okay, but how do we do that?

We can start with giving ourselves time in nature and pondering our core beliefs and what we really feel. We can ponder it and see what comes up in our heart. Sometimes, we may be tempted to trick others—and even ourselves for some time—into just repeating that we are “fine,” as we keep pushing forward, fists clenched, teeth squeezed. But this mode of being “fine” for a prolonged time is not normal. And if we find ourselves in a place where we really need more understanding and more support, we can call for our connection to all-forgiving, ancient, primordial, all-healing female energy, whatever it means to us.

Find your eternal Mother, the energy that is not capable of getting mad at you as she sees how hard you are trying. Talk to your eternal Mother who will not get stern with you even if you screw up because she knows that you are trying your very best, and she just wants you to overcome your challenges and succeed.

For some of us, this energy comes with the name of Christ. If that is what works best for you, then that is it, for you. Focusing on yourself and letting others be in peace in ways that work for them is good. Different cultures have different names for this all-forgiving female energy, actual female names. At the end of the day, the Spirit talks in all languages and all cultures, and if you ask from your real heart, the Spirit will guide you where you need to go, and what matters is that you feel it, seek connection to it, and talk to it until things start making real sense (even your past pain—yes, this is possible), and you feel like you have found your home. And then you keep going because the world needs a lot of work, and it needs you.

You and I are born to come home and be at home.

We are not homeless.

We are not tormented.

We are healing as I am typing this, and it is reality. It is our new reality. Our honesty and our willingness to do the work is melting the psyop as I am typing this.

Let the thinking and the healing start and deliver us home.

May it be so

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don't rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.