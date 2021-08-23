Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Aug 23, 2021

This is about my commitment to stand unvaccinated as a conscientious objector, and to soon be fired for it, suddenly divorced from all the people I care for, and they from me. I will be unemployable, also, I think. I cannot morally be in any other, more favored by the machine, group. https://www.johndayblog.com/2021/08/in-crosshairs.html

Reply
Share
9 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Aug 23, 2021

I am in agreement. I have spent over 30 years in forestry, gardening and permaculture design and I can tell you complex systems will buckle or degrade heavily with the simplistic systems of management and control even AI is capable of. We are a part of that complex natural system and it is buckling and degrading.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tessa Lena and others
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture