Smart Cattlewear for All the Citizens, Please, Sooner
I wish I were joking but unless we wake up and refuse to do this, we'll be wearing smart cattlewear
Tessa Fights Robots is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let us talk about smartmasks.
Ever since the beginning of the COVID saga, I’ve suspected that one of its end goals was to normalize “smart” facewear. Little by little, circumstance by circumstance, message by mess…