Tessa Fights Robots

SimulationCommander
Aug 19, 2023

If you are sane and kind, and find yourself among the people who are not quite in their soul element, you also have to be very patient and not get too hurt as they keep making choices that are bad for everyone, betraying themselves, betraying you, coming up with word salad to justify the position of their metaphorical handler in the ghost world (the manager of their bad habits) that they mistake for their own position, and so on.

You have to be very strong. And you cannot really have an ego because you have an ego you will die from pain.

A very strange situation but a very empowering way to grow your soul and get very confident about who you are.

It also helps to find people like you who bring us together so we can talk about these things and not feel like we're so lost in the wilderness! The worst part of the covid years was not having like-minded people to talk/vent with.

Beau
Aug 19, 2023

love this! - thank you:

“'enchanted and dangerous children with matches,' are significantly messed up in the head but sincere. You can watch them think out loud, defend their respective positions, talk about morality and preserving the human species, even argue with each other about the finer details of their extremely disrespectful and destructive proposals, etc."

well put - and to wit:

"There is an abundance of spirited discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its application to our species to manifest a more “evolved human” enhanced by technology. Proponents of this “technological singularity” proceed with reckless abandon in pursuit of the colossal prospect of installing a metaphorical steam engine (i.e.: technology) inside a human body as the path to a contrived and barbaric concept of an evolution they have theoretically and unaccountably decided is inevitable. Sadly, at the time of this post, it is already out of control – even by their own admission."

https://bohobeau.net/2023/07/29/transition/

