Tessa Fights Robots

Markael Luterra
Mar 1, 2021

"By living under different systems, I have observed that when broken people can’t compete financially, they start competing for moral superiority, and that’s worse."

That's a profoundly important insight, and it helps complete the idea that most problems have both top-down and bottom-up explanations. So that when disenfranchised people start fighting each other ideologically rather than fighting their oppressors, it's not entirely the fault of the media/politicians/etc. for creating divisive propaganda. It's also, to some extent, a natural outgrowth of their condition: a natural tendency for people to want to declare themselves "better than" when their lives are continually dealing them financial hardship and insecurity.

I'm not entirely sure what we can do about that, but fighting the propaganda and building a movement around fundamental human respect and dignity seems like a good start.

Carlos
Mar 2, 2021

You are, quite honestly, one of the best writers of our time. Insightful, prescient, soulful. Really love your work. Just donated. Prayers for you and your Mom.

