Prejudice is bad energy
Corporate talking points are nonsense but prejudice is bad energy, and that is the real reason why acting on prejudice is grossly unhelpful to the cause of "defeating the great reset"
Let us talk about prejudice, shall we?
What I mean is the emotion that we feel about a “type” or a “group,” the feeling that goes something like, “I don’t like those people, I don’t trust their kind because they don’t like or respect me and my kind, and I fully expect them to mock me, betray me, hurt me, and let me down. And because they are the kind of…