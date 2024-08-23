Tessa Fights Robots

"maybe the lesson is that the love in the heart of the child means throwing all people's hands off one’s legs and getting out of the pot." 🎯

what if the energy these entities steal from humans to power their sinister world are amplified, the hotter the pot gets?

or how about this: what if the ONLY energy they can steal from humans to power their sinister world is energy derived from pain and fear?

maybe the energy thieves have no use for love because it's the wrong frequency for their machine?

maybe the machine would stop working if we stopped feeding it our fear and pain and basically cancelled it?

just thinking out loud here

Thank you Tessa. I needed this. I don't want to live in a technocratic world and this morning, I've been sitting here with my tea, feeling like that child. But maybe just the desire to even be out of the pot holds a sacred key.

