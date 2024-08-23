This is a little raw so please bear with me.

Imagine that a long time ago, some folks with not-so-good intentions and experience in magical skills felt the desire to subjugate a bunch of free-roaming human beings and turn them into a living, self-reproducing energy source, for their own needs.

Imagine that the misguided magicians, i.e. the people who had once been wounded so deeply that it screwed up their relationship with love, would throw a major act of violence against the human beings whom they seek to turn into an energy source.

That act of horrible violence would serve as an initial jolt, as a handshake of shock from a living being in a state of unlove to spread around the state of unlove.

Imagine that the magicians would place the shocked human beings whose energy they want to steal in a pot filled with water—and start the slow boil. Imagine that they would then take the energy of confusion and pain and suffering and eat that energy and turn it into a magic potion for themselves, to keep their power going, and get high from that power, as they try to numb the knowledge of their own soul about the love that they decided to declare as non-existent and live without.

An important part of the plot is that not only would they place the human beings in a pot with water, they would also put a spell on them that would make the human beings believe that this is the only way to be, and that trying to change it is a crime (this world is owned by the bad guys, good guys can’t have good things, suffering is spiritually superior, love for the already-miserable means choosing to be miserable with them so that the already-miserable don’t feel excluded, turn the other cheek, etc.)

And so, when someone—maybe a child born in the boiling pot to the miserable mom and dad—has a vision and wants to climb out of the pot and shut down the pain-creating flame underneath the pot, the people inside the pot get bothered and incensed. They grab the legs of the daring child and they say, "Who do you think you are?" They say, "What are you better than us or something?" They say, "Get your head out of the clouds and learn to live in boiling water" etc. etc.

And they shame the child, and hold the child’s legs tight, and because the collective memory of life outside the pot has faded, even the loving people, even the parents are sincerely terrified of what may happen to the child outside the familiar pot, and so they, too, join the communal effort of grabbing the legs of the child and not allowing him or her to get out of the pot.

What was the child born for? To be food? To be love?

And maybe the lesson is that the love in the heart of the child means throwing all people's hands off one’s legs and getting out of the pot.

I want to believe that if we are patient and if we insist on being with Spirit, the wait will be over, and the true union of souls will happen, and the community will be healed, and love will be healed, and the tears will dry and be replaced with a carefree feeling of a child who has never known betrayal or hurt, and love will be just that, love.

