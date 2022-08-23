Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrugDiscovery's avatar
DrugDiscovery
Aug 23, 2022

I was sent here by one of your regular readers. It did not disappoint!!! My brother is currently caught in the insane web of power grabbing and corruption. He was offered a position directing teaching and research in a teaching hospital, just to find out that a cabal of other doctors and administrators kneecapped him - as he would be the “wrong” person to manage the inflow of money from big pharma. They want their insider, the guy that will work with the feudal lords, and disburse the funds according to whom is doing the right research.

I will share the last words on his latest communication: “this is so humiliating”.

For those who do so: pray for him. I know he’s in a very fragile state right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
Aug 23, 2022

there was a cricket in my bed last night. i couldn't find it. there was another one across the room and the conversation continued until i fell asleep. i've never seen or heard a cricket in a manhattan building before. was as if i was out in the country under the stars. wonder what they were trying to tell me: "don't eat me?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Tessa Lena and others
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture