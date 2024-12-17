What Does the Word "Russian" Actually Mean?
My personal exploration into the history that is written by the winners, debated, and ultimately unknown
Life made it so that in the past few months, I was compelled to think a lot about my Russian roots. I was digging in different directions, thinking about origins, and something didn't make sense. Something was bothering me. And so one day, I asked myself: " I say, Russian this, Russian that, but what does the word "Russian" actually mean?”
And then it da…